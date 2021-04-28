Ship Owners Are Snapping up Bulkers in the Newbuilding Market

Ship owners are contracting more bulkers in the newbuilding market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that it was “another week with few dry bulk transactions coming to light in the newbuilding market, but with some very interesting underlining trends being shown. The main focus shifted this week on the order for 5+5 Kamsarmaxes placed by Nisshin Shipping, a size segment that has seen vivid interest from several buyers in the year so far. Despite the positive trends being noted in terms of freight rates over the last few months, new ordering activity has not ramp up to respective levels that one would consider when looking at past market cycles. However, persistent high earnings will inevitably push buyers over to the newbuilding market and thus we do expect activity to ramp up further over the coming months. In the tanker market, the disappointing freight levels continue to trim buying appetite for the time being. However, that is not to say that we are seeing a complete lack of activity in this sector, with many seemingly anticipating a strong upturn to take place in the segment later on in the year. This past week we witnessed a fair number of new orders coming to light, with interest spread across different size classes in both the crude oil and petroleum products segments”, Allied said.

In a similar note, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the tanker market, Hyundai Samho received an order for 2+1 VLCC (abt 300k) from Euronav basis delivery end 2022 – 1Q 2023. At the same yard, Sonagol exercised an option for two additional Suezmaxes (160k dwt) at $61 million each, two already ordered. In China, c. of Enesel signed with SWS 2+1 optional Aframax tanker. Vessels will be delivered in 2023 and will cost $52 million each. Furthermore, c. of Avin has exercised an option for a third Suezmax at Newtimes Shipyard basis deliver Q2 2023.

The vessel is to be ammonia ready. It was a busy week for container market. C. of CMA CGM placed an order for 6+6 optional 13,000 TEU container vessels at Jiangnan and Hudong Zhonghua shipyard. The cost of each vessel is expected to be between $140-145 million. Buyers will have possibility to increase capacity of the vessel up to 15,000 TEU and bunker LNG tanks will be fitted on deck for dual fuel. Vessels will be delivered beginning in 2024. Furthermore, Huangpu Wenchong received an order for 4x 1,900 TEU feeders from c. of Briese Scifffahrts with delivery during 2023. In the dry market, Japanese owner Nisshin Kaiun placed an order at Jiangsu Hantong for 5+5 optional Kamsarmaxes (abt 81k dwt) with delivery beginning in June 2022 and a price of $27 million each”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied Shipbroking said that “on the dry bulk side, things moved on a “quieter” mode during the past week, with overall activity being kept at relatively modest levels (given the current market state). Notwithstanding this, buying appetite remains firm, adequately distributed across the different vessel types for now, and seemingly ready to nourish SnP volumes for a prolonged period. With freight market being on bullish momentum, we can expect a quick return in SnP too. On the tankers side, another interesting week in terms of activity noted took place, given the “good” number of units changing hands.

Despite the general uninspiring trajectory in freight earnings, the SnP market is currently moving on different track, especially when given the upward pressure in asset price levels as of late. At this point, we see overall buying interest seemingly ample across the different size segments and age groups, that possibly suggests that the current momentum can be sustained in the short-run (at least)”, the shipbroker said.

In a separate note, Banchero Costa added that “the bulk increase continues, particularly in the Kamsarmax segment. Xiao May, CL Peking, CL Geneva, blt 2021, and Ning May 85,000 dwt blt 2020 Chengxi were reported to have sold en bloc for $28.5 million each. BW Canola 82,000 dwt blt 2014 Oshima reported sold for $24 million to undisclosed buyer.

Castor Maritime is reported being the buyers for the BWTS fitted Nord Sirius 78,000 dwt blt 2012 Shin Kurushima at $19.8 million. Oriental Angel 60,000 dwt blt 2012 Hyundai and K Spinel blt 2011 were sold for $14.9 million basis dely Dec 2021 – Jan 2022 and $14.5 million basis ppt dely, respectively. On wet, the VLCC Qi Lian San 316,000 dwt blt 2012 SWS was reported sold at undisclosed price to Yasa. The Suezmax Silia T 165,000 dwt blt 2002 Samho Greek controlled got $15.8 million”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide