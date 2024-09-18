Ship Owners Are Stockpiling More Newbuildings
Activity is brisk in the S&P market as well. According to the shipbroker, “Japanese controlled PostPanamax KITAURA 119,000 dwt 2012 Sanoyas was rumoured sold at $25 mln to Greeks, allegedly Alberta Shipmanagement. The 3 years older sistership SPRING SAMCHEONPO was sold in May at $18.4 mln, basis class due. Fairly active Handysize segment: the modern Japanese built large handy HB GOLDEN EAGLE 38,000 dwt 2020 Shimanami was reported sold in the region of $28 mln. The Chinese built THOMAS SELMER 35,000 dwt 2011 Samjin was rumoured sold at $13 mln, while the MAPLE FORTITUDE 32,000 dwt 2011 Taizhou Maple Leaf was reported at $11 mln. Quiet tanker market, the INF LIGHT 72,000 dwt 2006 Dalian was reported sold to Chinese buyers at $17 mln. It is interesting to note that the 2 years younger HAFNIA THAMES 76,000 dwt 2008 Dalian was sold in July at $28 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.
In a separate note, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “the scrubber fitted Mini-Cape “Kitaura” – 119K/2012 Sanoyas was sold for USD 25 mills to Greek buyers. Moving down the sizes, the Ultramax “Queen Sapphire” – 61K/2011 Iwagi was sold for excess USD 21 mills to Chinese buyers. The Scrubber fitted Supramax “Imperial Eagle” – 56K/2010 IHI changed hands for USD 18 mills, while the one-year older “Sagarjeet” – 58K/2009 Tsuneishi Zhoushan found new owners for low/mid USD 16 mills. Last but not least, the OHBS Handysize “HB Golden Eagle” – 38K/2020 Shimanami was sold for USD 28.5 mills. Finally, the OHBS Handysize “Elegant Emilie” – 33K/2008 Shin Kochi found new owners at USD 12.5 mills”.
The shipbroker added that “although the activity on the tanker market remains subdued, with only 2 sales to report, buying appetite is focused on large segments this week. The Scrubber fitted VLCC “Captain X Kyriakou” – 300K/2013 HHI was sold for USD 80 mills to KS-project. Finally, the Ice Class 1B Suezmax “Jag Lalit” – 158K/2005 Hyundai Samho found new owners for USD 33 mills”, Xclusiv concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide