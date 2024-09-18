Ship Owners Are Stockpiling More Newbuildings

Ship owners have kept on piling more newbuilding orders over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “we keep seeing orders piling up with the trend of multiple ships being packed together (or options being declared). This is the case predominantly for the gas carrier and container market. In the gas sector Qatar Energy is expanding their order at Hudong Zhonghua with an additional 6 x 271,000 cbm called Q-Max (the largest existing gas carrier under construction). In the container sector Eastern Pacific increased their commitment with New Times for 4 x 8,400 teu feeders priced around $ 130 million each with deliveries through 2027. Nihon shipyard in Japan obtained and order from Evergreen for the construction of 4 x 16,000 teu vessels basis delivery in 2027, no price emerged yet. It was a quiet week for tankers and bulkers NB orders, we understand the Chinese shipyards are busy quoting several projects thus fresh orders may be available in our next weekly”.

Activity is brisk in the S&P market as well. According to the shipbroker, “Japanese controlled PostPanamax KITAURA 119,000 dwt 2012 Sanoyas was rumoured sold at $25 mln to Greeks, allegedly Alberta Shipmanagement. The 3 years older sistership SPRING SAMCHEONPO was sold in May at $18.4 mln, basis class due. Fairly active Handysize segment: the modern Japanese built large handy HB GOLDEN EAGLE 38,000 dwt 2020 Shimanami was reported sold in the region of $28 mln. The Chinese built THOMAS SELMER 35,000 dwt 2011 Samjin was rumoured sold at $13 mln, while the MAPLE FORTITUDE 32,000 dwt 2011 Taizhou Maple Leaf was reported at $11 mln. Quiet tanker market, the INF LIGHT 72,000 dwt 2006 Dalian was reported sold to Chinese buyers at $17 mln. It is interesting to note that the 2 years younger HAFNIA THAMES 76,000 dwt 2008 Dalian was sold in July at $28 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.

In a separate note, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “the scrubber fitted Mini-Cape “Kitaura” – 119K/2012 Sanoyas was sold for USD 25 mills to Greek buyers. Moving down the sizes, the Ultramax “Queen Sapphire” – 61K/2011 Iwagi was sold for excess USD 21 mills to Chinese buyers. The Scrubber fitted Supramax “Imperial Eagle” – 56K/2010 IHI changed hands for USD 18 mills, while the one-year older “Sagarjeet” – 58K/2009 Tsuneishi Zhoushan found new owners for low/mid USD 16 mills. Last but not least, the OHBS Handysize “HB Golden Eagle” – 38K/2020 Shimanami was sold for USD 28.5 mills. Finally, the OHBS Handysize “Elegant Emilie” – 33K/2008 Shin Kochi found new owners at USD 12.5 mills”.

The shipbroker added that “although the activity on the tanker market remains subdued, with only 2 sales to report, buying appetite is focused on large segments this week. The Scrubber fitted VLCC “Captain X Kyriakou” – 300K/2013 HHI was sold for USD 80 mills to KS-project. Finally, the Ice Class 1B Suezmax “Jag Lalit” – 158K/2005 Hyundai Samho found new owners for USD 33 mills”, Xclusiv concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide