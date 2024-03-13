Ship Owners Keep Piling Up Tanker Newbuildings

Tanker newbuildings remained in high demand among ship owners over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “tankers remained the most active sector on the Newbuilding scene with Greek Owners still in the spotlights. Cardiff Ship Management booked an order at Jiangsu New Hantong for 2 x 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers at $83 mln, deliveries starting end of 2026 and 2027. Tsakos placed an order for a 154,000 dwt shuttle tanker at Samsung, for delivery in August 2026. Polembros added a third Suezmax to the 2 already on order at New Times for delivery in June 2024: the vessel will be dual fuel LNG and scrubber fitted. On smaller size, Latsco booked 4 x LR2 at Hyundai Vietnam for delivery between 2026 and 2027; vessels will be conventionally fuelled, scrubber fitted and priced $69,6 mln each. Chemnav exercised an option for a 50,000 dwt MR2 tanker at K Shipbuilding, bringing to 3 the total number of vessels on order at the Korean yard; the vessel will be dual fuel LNG and methanol ready, scrubber fitted, price reported at $47,8 mln”.

Meanwhile, in a separate note, commenting on the S&P Market, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “Chinese buyers acquired the Capesize “Castillo De Catoira” – 174K/2005 Bohai for high USD 16 mills. Moving down the sizes, Safe Bulkers announced the sale of the Post-Panamax “Panayiota K”- 92K/2010 Sungdong for USD 20.45 mills basis delivery in April 2024. The Scrubber fitted Kamsarmax “Sanko Hawking” – 83K/2021 Tsuneishi was sold for USD 41.5 mills.

Safe Bulkers also sold the Panamax “Paraskevi 2” – 75K/2011 Sasebo for USD 20.3 mills to Greek buyers basis delivery in July 2024. Greek buyers acquired also the Supramax “Aulac Vanguard” – 56K/2012 IHI for high USD 18 mills. On the Supramax sector, the “Gant Muse” – 56K/2004 Mitsui changed hands for USD 11.4 mills. Last but not least, on the Handysize sector, the OHBS, Electronic M/E “Western London”- 39K/2015 JNS was sold for region USD 19 mills to European buyers, while the OHBS, Electronic M/E “Western Panama” – 39K/2015 JNS was sold for USD 18.5 mills to Vega Bulk buyers. Moreover, on the same sector, the “Rin Treasure” – 28K/2009 Imabari found new owners for mid USD 9 mills”.

Banchero Costa added that “values still firming up in the dry market, especially in the Capesize segment, driven by strong sentiment; Greek Owners NGM Energy was rumoured selling the EPIC 180,000 dwt 2010 built Daehan at the price of $32.5 mln. The price reported was higher than price of the sale of the SEALINK, sistership scrubber fitted, sold by Thenamaris in February for $31 mln. The CASTILLO DE CATOIRA 173,000 dwt 2005 Bohai was reported sold for a price in the high $16 mln. It is worth noting that in January a similar, one year younger vessel, the HIGHLAND PARK 2006 SWS was sold in the low $15s mln. The Korean built Post-Panamax PANAYIOTA K 92,000 dwt 2010 Sundong, scrubber fitted was rumoured sold at $ 20.45 mln. The Greek Owner Target Marine seems to have found a buyer, apparently Greek too, for the ANDROS ISLAND 63,000 dwt 2016 Zhejiang and the SYROS ISLAND 63,000 dwt 2015 Zhejiang for $52 mln enbloc. Two TESS58 were sold by Japanese Owners: The PARADISE ISLAND 58,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu was rumoured sold to undisclosed Buyers for $21.9 mln, while the ASL FORTUNE 58,000 dwt 2012 Tsuneishi Cebu was reported sold to Greeks at $19.3 mln. Singapore based Owner Swire Bulk was reported selling two sisterships LIANGCHOW and LINTAN 39,000 dwt 2015 Zhejiang to clients of JP Morgan at the price of $41 mln enbloc. Less activity, but firm prices in the tanker market: starting from Suezmaxes, it is worth mentioning the sale by Samos Steamship of the KARVOUNIS 156,000 dwt 2013 Sumitomo (scrubber fitted) which appears to have been sold for $67.5 mln to undisclosed Buyers. ACADIA TRADER 38,000 dwt 2004 STX was reported sold at $15.5 mln to undisclosed Buyers. For comparison, in January 2024 a 1 year younger Korean built Handy – the OLYMPIC GLORY 37,000 dwt 2005 HMD – was sold at $16.5 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide