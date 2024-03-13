Ship Owners Keep Piling Up Tanker Newbuildings
Meanwhile, in a separate note, commenting on the S&P Market, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “Chinese buyers acquired the Capesize “Castillo De Catoira” – 174K/2005 Bohai for high USD 16 mills. Moving down the sizes, Safe Bulkers announced the sale of the Post-Panamax “Panayiota K”- 92K/2010 Sungdong for USD 20.45 mills basis delivery in April 2024. The Scrubber fitted Kamsarmax “Sanko Hawking” – 83K/2021 Tsuneishi was sold for USD 41.5 mills.
Safe Bulkers also sold the Panamax “Paraskevi 2” – 75K/2011 Sasebo for USD 20.3 mills to Greek buyers basis delivery in July 2024. Greek buyers acquired also the Supramax “Aulac Vanguard” – 56K/2012 IHI for high USD 18 mills. On the Supramax sector, the “Gant Muse” – 56K/2004 Mitsui changed hands for USD 11.4 mills. Last but not least, on the Handysize sector, the OHBS, Electronic M/E “Western London”- 39K/2015 JNS was sold for region USD 19 mills to European buyers, while the OHBS, Electronic M/E “Western Panama” – 39K/2015 JNS was sold for USD 18.5 mills to Vega Bulk buyers. Moreover, on the same sector, the “Rin Treasure” – 28K/2009 Imabari found new owners for mid USD 9 mills”.
Banchero Costa added that “values still firming up in the dry market, especially in the Capesize segment, driven by strong sentiment; Greek Owners NGM Energy was rumoured selling the EPIC 180,000 dwt 2010 built Daehan at the price of $32.5 mln. The price reported was higher than price of the sale of the SEALINK, sistership scrubber fitted, sold by Thenamaris in February for $31 mln. The CASTILLO DE CATOIRA 173,000 dwt 2005 Bohai was reported sold for a price in the high $16 mln. It is worth noting that in January a similar, one year younger vessel, the HIGHLAND PARK 2006 SWS was sold in the low $15s mln. The Korean built Post-Panamax PANAYIOTA K 92,000 dwt 2010 Sundong, scrubber fitted was rumoured sold at $ 20.45 mln. The Greek Owner Target Marine seems to have found a buyer, apparently Greek too, for the ANDROS ISLAND 63,000 dwt 2016 Zhejiang and the SYROS ISLAND 63,000 dwt 2015 Zhejiang for $52 mln enbloc. Two TESS58 were sold by Japanese Owners: The PARADISE ISLAND 58,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu was rumoured sold to undisclosed Buyers for $21.9 mln, while the ASL FORTUNE 58,000 dwt 2012 Tsuneishi Cebu was reported sold to Greeks at $19.3 mln. Singapore based Owner Swire Bulk was reported selling two sisterships LIANGCHOW and LINTAN 39,000 dwt 2015 Zhejiang to clients of JP Morgan at the price of $41 mln enbloc. Less activity, but firm prices in the tanker market: starting from Suezmaxes, it is worth mentioning the sale by Samos Steamship of the KARVOUNIS 156,000 dwt 2013 Sumitomo (scrubber fitted) which appears to have been sold for $67.5 mln to undisclosed Buyers. ACADIA TRADER 38,000 dwt 2004 STX was reported sold at $15.5 mln to undisclosed Buyers. For comparison, in January 2024 a 1 year younger Korean built Handy – the OLYMPIC GLORY 37,000 dwt 2005 HMD – was sold at $16.5 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide