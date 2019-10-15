Ship Owners Looking for Dry Bulkers, Ordering Tankers

While interest in the second hand ship market is still quite vivid, there’s a clear difference in preference, when compared to newbuildings. Ship owners seem to favor bulkers for their S&P purchases, while when it comes to newbuilding ordering, the main focus is revolving around tankers and gas carriers. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that it was “an overall interesting week for the newbuilding market, given the good volume of new orders coming to light. At this point, gas and tanker sectors are monopolizing the market in terms of activity, with a fair number of fresh deals, mostly for bigger size units, coming to light. This came as an immediate response to the steep upward momentum that is currently being portrayed in their respective freight markets, that probably provided a fertile ground to finalize many pending investment “thoughts”. Furthermore, if we continue witnessing a robust freight market, we may well expect a further boost in new ordering too. On the other hand, dry bulkers have remained very quite for yet another week. Let’s see if the current resistance for further correction in freight rates will be adequate to push for a more bullish face to emerge here too move forward”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “the Singaporean company Eastern Pacific added 11 dual fuel ships to its orderbook with Hyundai Samho. The vessels’ capacity should be around 15,100 teu and the price is expected around $130/135mln per unit. BW Group exercised the option for the construction of 2 additional 174,000 cbm LNG carriers at Daewoo, the price is reported at $188mln each, deliveries within September 2022. MISC ordered 2 x 174,000 cbm LNG carriers at Samsung after the company secured a 15-year TC with SeaRiver Maritime (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil). The vessels are priced $202,5mln each and will be delivered in 2022. Two VLCC were ordered last week, only for one we have so far enough details: Greek buyers ordered a VLCC for dely June 2021 at Hyundai for a reported price of $94mln”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied said that “on the dry bulk side, for yet another week the flow of transactions being concluded was at relatively mediocre levels. Overall, at this point, we have seen a slight slowdown in the aggressive appetite and buying spree of previous weeks. Notwithstanding this, activity noted in the Supramax and especially Kamsarmax size segments have held at firm levels for the time being, given also the slight softening noted in asset prices. On the tanker side, another week of limited activity was noted. Given the impressive rally of the past couple of weeks in freights rates, this may be seen rather as surprising. Partially, this can be a mere reflection of the step back noted in MR SnP volume. However, given the recent trends, there is probably a “wait and see” mode, with most market participants pulling out their tonnage from the market and willing holding back before making any rushed decisions right now”.

Similarly, Banchero Costa added that “interest remains strong for Capesize and Dry Bulkers in general, however the price gap limited the amount of deals. A few Kamsarmax deals emerged such as “BW Hazel” 81,000 dwt, built 2013 by SPP which was sold for $21,75mln to undisclosed interests and the Japanese owned “Mangarella” abt 82,000 dwt, built 2009 by Tsuneishi (SS/DD freshly passed and BWTS installed) which achieved around $15.6mln. The Chinese built “Mild Sea” abt 81,000 dwt, built 2013 by Qingdao Beihai achieved mid/high $16mln. These are incredible days for tankers with rates for large units at all-time highs. VLCC “Brightoil Galaxy” 319,000 dwt built 2012 by HHI at her auction achieved $61.5mln from Zodiac. The conditions are reportedly below common standards. Other two VLCC were reported sold last week, but the actual sale is believed to be of the previous weeks: the “DS Commodore” 298,000 dwt built 2000 by HHI achieved only $22mln, compared to $25mln fetched by VLCC “N Topaz” 306,000 dwt, built 2000 by Hitachi; the gap is most likely due to the timing as the former unit was sold earlier , chronologically. We are hearing of another VLCC built 2000 or 2001 on subs at slightly below $30mln level, but there are no confirmation so far. In the product segment, two MR2 were sold enbloc to Chinese buyers, “Energy Puma” and “Energy Progress” around 47,000 dwt built 2008 by Sundong were reported sold at $17mln each. The smaller 39,000 dwt “Nord Geranium” built 2014 by GSI was bought by S American interests at $24mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide