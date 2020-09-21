Ship Owners Looking for More Deals in the Dry Bulk Segment

Ship owners are actively looking for more deals in the dry bulk S&P market. In its latest weekly report, Intermodal said that it was “another active week in terms of SnP has concluded in the dry bulk market with a diversified array of transactions recorded. Despite the correction in dry trade freight rates, there is still ample purchasing appetite displayed from interested parties, while vessel values – more or less – remain stable”.

According to Mr. Vasilis Moiris, Intermodal’s SnP Broker, “in the Capesize front, clients of Berge Bulk are linked to the purchase of BWTS fitted ‘Cape Fushen’ 178k/2008 (SWS, China) at $13.8m, a price slightly lower than last done. Greek buyers which are clients of Polembros are reported to have picked up another Post Panamax bulker, namely the ‘Double Paradise’ 95k/2011 (Imabari, Japan) for $15.5m and it is BWTS fitted. In the Panamax sector, the ‘Priscilla Venture’ 77k/2008 (Oshima, Japan) is reported to be sold at $11.35m to Greek buyers which are clients of Franco Compania Naviera. The price is slightly firmer than what the ‘Agri Marina’ 77k/2008 (Shin Kasado, Japan) obtained in end July dates at $10.8m, albeit with an inferior survey position”.

Moiris added that “Nisshin Shipping are continuing their disposal of assets and this week are reported to have committed on subjects their BWTS fitted TESS 58 ‘Western Seattle’ 58k/2014 (Tsuneishi Zhoushan, Japanese affiliated) for $14.5m. Nisshin have also recently sold sister vessel ‘Western Honolulu’ at $14.2m to Greek buyers”.

Meanwhile, “activity in the tanker sector was less robust with few reported sales. Middle Eastern buyers which are clients of Marshal Shipping are linked to the purchase of VLCC ‘ADS Stratus’ 299k/2002 (Hitachi, Japan) for $25.5m which is higher than the last done. Moreover, Avin are reported to have sold a couple of older Suezmax tankers namely ‘Kriti Spirit’ 160k/2000 & ‘Kriti Sfakia’ 160κ/2000 (Daewoo, S. Korea) to Russian buyers at around $14.4m each. The aforementioned price appears in line with the sale of Sonangol Kizomba 159k/2001 (Daewoo, S. Korea) which was sold for $16.5m to Middle Eastern buyers in August”, Moiris noted.

Intermodal’s analyst added that “with regards to the dry sector, SnP activity is likely to remain robust in the near future if the assumption that rates will remain at relatively “healthy” levels is undertaken. A number of ships are currently being inspected with numerous buyers showing interest; therefore, this may be indicative of significant sales volumes materializing at least during the immediate weeks ahead. In the tanker realm, speculation of an increase in storage trade may prompt buyers to up their game soon. Increased interest from potential investors in older crude tankers is also being observed”, he concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide