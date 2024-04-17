Ship Owners Looking for more S&P Deals

Ship owners have been quite active in the second market over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the tanker market Union Maritime placed order for 2 x LR2 tankers to be built at Hyundai Vietnam basis delivery 2027 , price reported at $71 mln each, the vessels will be scrubber fitted. Newcomer into the tanker business Prodigy Inc contracted 2 x MR2 50,000 dwt at Chengxi Shipyard basis delivery June 2026 at $45 mln each. 4 x 210,000 dwt NewCastlemaxes were booked at Qingdao Yangfan by Seatanker Management at $68.5 mln each with deliveries during 2027 and 2028”.

Meanwhile, in the S^P market this week, shipbroker Xclusiv said that in the dry bulk market, “on the Post-Panamax sector, the “Lowlands Rise” – 96K/2013 Imabari was sold for USD 26 mills. Greek buyers acquired the Kamsarmax “YMK Quartet”- 82K/2021 YAMIC for USD 35.5 mills. The Ultramax “Aries Sumire” – 64K/2020 Shin Kurushima was sold for USD 36 mills to clients of Meghna, while the Scrubber fitted and Electronic M/E “African Lion” – 67K/2013 Mitsui was sold for USD 24.5 mills to Greek buyers. On the Supramax sector, the scrubber fitted “Crowned Eagle” – 56K/2008 IHI changed hands for mid USD 16 mills. Last but not least, the Handysize “Perseus Harmony”- 37K/2020 Saiki found new owners for USD 29.5 mills. In the wek market, “the LR1 “TTC Shakti” – 74K/2008 New Century changed hands for USD 28 mills. Moving down the sizes, the MR2 “Amfitrion” – 50K/2017 Samsung was sold for USD 43.5 mills to clients of D’amico, while the “Grand Ace5” – 46K/2006 STX changed hands for USD 21 mills. The MR1 “Golden Lavender” – 35K/2022 Fujian was sold for USD 36 mills to clients of Union Maritime. Finally, the chemical tanker “Sambong Artemis” – 11K/2018 STX found new owners for USD 23 mills basis TC attached at USD 13k/day till January 2025.”, Xclusiv concluded.

Similarly, Banchero Costa added that “the second hand activity remained strong with a good number of dry bulk units sold. Greek buyers are dominating the scene, especially in the Kamsarmax sector. A modern 2021 built eco type Kamsarmax YMK QUARTER was inviting offers last week and was reported sold for a price in the high $35s mln to Greek Buyers. Intense activity for geared tonnage, a modern Ultramax ARIES SUMIRE 64,000 dwt built 2020 Shin Kurushima was reported committed at $35.5 mln, a bigger Mitsui 66 design AFRICAN LION built 2013 (scrubber fitted) was sold for a price in the region of $25 mln. To compare a Chinese Ultramax KMARIN GENOA 64,000 dwt built 2014 Jiangsu was sold for about $20m but with a TC attached till min Sept 2024/max March 2025 at around $10,000/d at $24 mln.

A strong price was achieved by a 37,000 dwt Handy built 2020 Saiki, SUSANOO HARMONY which was reported sold to undisclosed Buyers at $29.5 mln. Similar, but smaller, Japanese design Namura 34,000 dwt FW EXCURSIONIST built 2019 was sold to Turkish Buyers for around $27 mln. In the tanker market a very modern Aframax CALYPSO 112,000 dwt built 2021 Sumitomo was sold to for around $79 mln to GNMTC. The product tanker market kept attracting major interests, we have noticed the sale of the eco type MR2 Amfitrion 50,000 dwt built 2017 Samsung Ningbo, China to clients of D’Amico International Shipping for $43.5m. Another similar MR2 modern eco AVON 50,000 dwt built 2019 HMD was sold for around $45 mln, we understand there is a TC back attached to the deal (no details available on the TC rate). A very modern Handy Golden Lavender 35,000 dwt built 2022 Fujian Mawei, was sold to Union Maritime at $36 mln.”, the shipbroker concluded

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide