Ship Owners More Willing to Sell Their Vintage Tonnage

The current market sentiment is pointing towards more ship recycling activity moving forward. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas commented that “the firming rates being witnessed in the recycling market is starting to gain attraction for some ship owners as we are now hearing of several more sales being concluded, as evidenced in the sales collated below, with more units being circulated into the marketplace. There has certainly been more activity this week than previous weeks and maybe Owners are now biting the bullet and accepting that these high levels on offer are worth considering as the scrap value of their vessels rises. On reflection, some are questioning the current price levels on offer as they reportedly are not being supported by the local recyclers and that some cash buyers are trying their luck on the back of the recent lack of tonnage availability. There has been a Capesize bulk carrier concluded for recycling this week, which is possibly a ‘one off’ as the dry freight market is showing signs it has bounced back from its recent correction. Therefore, the majority of new tonnage can only be expected to come from the Tanker and Offshore sectors”, Clarkson Platou Hellas said.

Meanwhile, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships, added in its weekly note that “following recent upward moves on domestic steel plate prices at nearly every major recycling destination, it was another week of firm pricing and a sub-continent market that is still on an aggressive footing for the most part. Demand remains rampant and capacity at yards remains open for any available tonnage (market or otherwise), leading to bidding wars on any of the marginal number of choice units hitting the recycling markets. L/Cs are of continuing concern across the sub-continent destinations, and it is becoming increasingly important / urgent for industry players to have additional bank checks and margins must be placed with the opening banks to ensure L/Cs are opened and released in a timely manner.

Therefore, the right selection of Cash / End Buyers’ is an essential part of ensuring a smooth and successful delivery, especially at these record levels of today. On the Western end of things, the Turkish market seems as though levels here too are looking to take off as import and local steel prices further firmed this week and the Lira sails through its newfound stability in the mid TRY 13s against the U.S. Dollar. The supply of vessels has seen mostly tankers (often as young as 2003 – and younger at times) being sold for recycling this year. However, we are also likely to see Capesize Bulkers (one was sold this week) with charter rates having cooled off significantly over the previous few weeks, despite bouncing back towards the end of this week. Vessels (Dry Bulk or Tankers) with surveys due and BWTS due to be installed, are likely to make up a majority of the supply for the remainder of the year, as owners look to take advantage of these fantastic prices, well over USD 600/LDT”.

Shipbroker Allied also mentioned this week that “The bullish stance in the ship recycling market continued for yet another week, with offered scrap price levels across all main demo destinations in Indian Sub-Continent showing further upward potential. At the same time, we see a gear up in activity, following the end of the Chinese New Year holiday period, nourished almost exclusively from the tanker sector.

Moreover, given the stringer availability in demo candidates that prevails in the market for a prolonged period now, we can expect a further boost in competition, with potential buyers seemingly hungry and ready to offer at very competitive levels, especially for higher LDT units. Notwithstanding this, the Indian market continues to lag behind those of Bangladesh and Pakistan, unable to secure firm tonnage as of late. In other recycling regions, the Turkish market presented a relatively “bullish” tone as of late, with local demand and offered price levels holding at robust levels”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide