Ship Owners Order more Container Ships and LNG Carriers

Newbuilding orders have been rather firm over the past week, with many owners committing funds to acquire more LNG and Container ships. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in the gas carrier market, it was another busy week. Hyundai HI announced taking order for three firm 174k CBM LNG carriers from an unknown owner, with delivery of two vessels set for 2H 2024 and the final vessel with January 2025. Hyundai Samho announced contracting two firm 174k CBM LNG carriers, also from an unknown owner, with delivery of both vessels slated for 1Q 2024. The yard also announced taking orders for another two firm 174k CBM LNG carriers, again from an unknown owner, with delivery of the vessels expected in 1H 2024 and August 2024 respectively. In containers, Briese Schiffarts declared two options in their series of gearless 1,800 TEU boxships, bringing the series to six, with delivery of both vessels expected within 2023. Huangpu Wenchong announced contracting a firm gearless 1,900 TEU vessel with TS Lines, set to be delivered within 2023. In the ferry market, Stena Roro announced ordering two firm 1,400 passenger, 195m LOA Ropax ferries at CMJL Weihai. They are the 11th and 12th in the series of LNG dual fuel vessels and delivery will be in 2024 and 2025. Stena Roro also announced ordering an 1,100 passenger, 203m LOA ice classed Ropax, again ordered at CMJL Weihai with delivery expected within 2024. Rosmorport announced ordering two LNG dual fuel Icebreakers at Onego Shipyard, with delivery of both vessels expected with 2025”.

The shipbroker added that “in the tanker market, Hyundai Mipo announced taking order for two firm 50k dwt MR’s from an unknown owner, with delivery expected in 1H 2023 and 2H 2023 respectively. Dalian Shipbuilding announced Shanghai North Sea Shipping declared an option for a further 155k dwt Shuttle, with delivery in 4Q 2023 bringing the series to two. In dry bulk, the major news this week came from Japan. It was announced that against long term employment for JFE steel, MOL, K-Line and NYK each ordered one LNG Dual-fuel 210k Newcastlemax at Nihon Shipyard (The JMU and Imabari JV), with the vessels set for delivery in 1Q 2024, 1H 2024 and 1Q 2025. In other news, clients of Safe Bulkers announced ordering three firm 82k dwt Kamsarmax at an as yet unknown Japanese yard, with delivery of the first vessel set for 4Q 2023 and the remaining two in 1Q 2024. ORIX Maritime Corporation announced ordering two firm 66k dwt bulk carriers at Tsuneishi Zhoushan, with delivery of both vessels expected within 2023”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In a separate note on the S&P market, Allied Shipbroking commented that “on the dry bulk side, we witnessed a slight slowdown in terms of fresh transactions taking place, especially in the bigger size segments. Notwithstanding this, buying appetite remains firm, especially when given the current abundant bullish sentiment and robust freight market regime. Moreover, whether we are about to experience a more mediocre period in terms of activity levels, especially as we reach the peak summer period, is yet to be seen. Moreover to this, a fair amount will depend on the asset price level gap between potential buyers and sellers, that can theoretically result in a more sluggish sales market in the near term. On the tanker side, a rather uninspiring week was due, given the limited units changing hands. As we have mentioned in many occasions, this came hardly as a surprise given the prolonged and problematic state of freight earnings. A fundamental shift in trends is necessary, in order to see the SnP market return back firm”, Allied said.

Banchero Costa added that in the dry segment “during the week a Greek controlled Panamax Canea abt 75k blt 2007 Universal (SS/DD due June 2022) has been sold to Indian Buyers at $17.7 mln. One month ago, Athina abt 76k blt 2007 Sasebo was reported at $15.8 mln. A Japanese blt Ultramax New Aspiration abt 61k blt 2011 Iwagi (SS/DD due Oct 202; BWTS fitted) was sold at $21 mln. In the handy segment, Greek buyers were reported be behind purchase of MS Charm abt 33k blt 2010 Zhejiang Hongxin (BWTS fitted) at $12.5 mln, vessel was bought by current Turkish owners last year at $6.5 mln”. In the tanker market, the shipbroker said that “two Suezmaxes SCF Ural and SCF Caucasus abt 159k blt 2002 HHI were sold to Far Eastern buyers at $32.8 mln en bloc. Furthermore an LR2 Pink Stars abt 115k blt 2010 Samsung has been reported sold to Greek buyers at $25.3 mln including bareboat back to present owners until 2023. Few weeks back Champion Pleasure abt 106k blt 2008 Namura was done at $18.1 mln. Two Korean controlled chemical tanker Beech Galaxy and Lime Galaxy abt 19k lt 2007-2008 Usuki (St/St) were reported in en bloc deal at $23 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide