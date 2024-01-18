Ship Owners Piling on Tanker Newbuildings

More tanker newbuilding orders has been the latest trend in the shipbuilding market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “tanker contracting was a leading force on the newbuilding front over the past week which, led by Pertamina International Shipping, added 22 tankers to the orderbook. The firm has already made headlines in 2024, with the $86m acquisition of the 2020 built Suezmax BELLA CIAO reported last week, and these latest orders demonstrate the state energy firm’s desire to grow its shipping business. The vessels are thought to be around $47.8m on average, though the individual prices will very between the DPP, CPP and IMO 2/3 specification vessels. In the dry bulk sector, contracting moved more quietly, with just two orders for 6 Kamsarmax bulkers at Chengxi to report. They are likely to be significant for the yard however, being the first methanol dual fuel orders to be contracted there. The gas sector also saw substantial activity over the past week, backed by the strength of Qatari LNG players. Last week saw 8 huge 270k-cbm LNG carriers contracted by Qatar Energy at Hudont Zhonghua, along with 2 174k-cbm LNGCs and 2 VLACs contracted by compatriot Nakilat at Hyundai Samho HI”.

In a similar note, Banchero Costa said that it was a “busy week in the New Building market, with tanker orders dominating the scene and deliveries stemming until end 2027. John Friedriksen’s led outfit Seatankers Management booked 2 + 2 x 320,000 dwt VLCCs at Dalian Shipbuilding. The vessels will be conventionally fuelled and scrubber fitted, the price reported was $116 mln per vessel, deliveries 2026 and 2027. Capital Maritime group was reported at Dalian Shipbuilding for 4 x 320,000 dwt dual fuel LNG VLCCs. The rumored price per vessel was $136 mln, some report $140 mln, which highlights the current premium between a conventional fuelled vessel and a dual fuel one.

Still on tankers, Pertamina ordered at Hyundai Mipo 15 x 50,000 dwt MR2 product carriers, divided in three categories: 5 x units are designed to carry dirty petroleum products, 5 x units to carry clean petroleum products and 5 x units will be IMO II/III. The price reported was $715 mln. A note from last week: the 3 x 115,000 dwt LR2 placed by Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation at Cosco Yangzhou were priced $72mln apiece while the MR2 50,000 dwt ordered at Dalian were priced $43 mln and are dual fuel ready. Lastly, the 2 x Panamax tankers ordered by the Chinese Owners were priced in the high $51s mln and methanol ready”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied aded that “on the dry bulk side, the burgeoning sales continued for yet another week, with a strong number of fresh transactions coming to light during that time. Once again, buying appetite seems ample, especially when we see activity varying across the different size/age profiles. As of the latest week, we noticed smaller sizes (mainly Supramax and Handysize) taking the front seat, though upward mobility appears in all main segments. On the other hand, spot freight figures are in downward spiral, and that may slow down buying interest in the short-run. On the tanker side, the snp market returned to form in an emphatic way, judging by the past week’s volume of reported sales. Thinking about the general positive stance in this sector for some time now, the recovery mode of late was somehow anticipated, to a fair degree at least”.

Banchero Costa also said that “the Kasmarmax Kavala 83,000 dwt built 2009 Sanoyas (SS/DD due April 2024) was sold at $16.1 mln to c. of Bulkseas basis prompt delivery with surveys due. The Tess58 Anetos built 2009 Tsuneishi Cebu (SS due 2027 DD due 2025) was done at $15.5 mln. Danish Owners were reported as the sellers of the eco Handysize Helga Bulker around 34,000 dwt built 2017 Hakodate (SS due 2027 DD due 2025) at $22 mln.

In the tanker market c. of Pertamina were reported to be behind the purchase of the Bella Ciao 157,000 dwt built 2020 New Times (Scrubber fitted) at $86 mln. MR Tanker Sochrina around 47,000 dwt built 2008 Sungdong (SS/DD just passed Imo II/III) was reported at $24.5 mln to c. of Besiktas”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide