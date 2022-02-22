Ship Owners Reluctant to Commit to More Newbuildings

Ship owners have remained coy when it comes to placing a large number of newbuilding orders during the past week, as has been the case of late. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied said that “the ship newbuilding market continued on an uninspiring trajectory for yet another week, with a very limited number of fresh orders coming to light. A slight movement took place from the containership sector which has been the main contributor of late, with an order for 2 container units of 2,700 TEU being placed at a Chinese shipbuilder. On other hand, the dry bulk sector fell quiet, despite the recent trends noted of late from the side of earnings. Notwithstanding this, we will probably see a more robust appetite develop in the near term given the positive fundamentals that still hold. In the tanker market, we saw a firm order for up to 4 MR vessels, with overall activity though, still erratic and without clear direction. Given the still holding poor fundamentals from the side of earnings and the competitive price levels seen amongst second hand assets, it looks unlikely that any robust momentum will have room to develop in the near term, although investment appetite seems to be gaining pace as many see this sector as an opportune market right now”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “few orders were received during the week, which was dominated by container carriers.

China United Lines has ordered 2 x 2,700 teu at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong for delivery on 10- 12/2023 at a cost of $43 mln per unit. Frederiksen (SFL) expanded his container fleet by ordering four 7,000 teu containers from Quingdao Beihai for delivery beginning in 2025 and ending in 2025. Vessels will be conventional fuel, and level appears to be regulated at $81 mln per unit”.

Meanwhile, in the second hand market, Allied said that “on the dry bulk side, the SnP market continued to show a fair bit of liveliness for yet another week, with a good number of units changing hands. This came attuned with the improved picture seen on in the freight market after the Chinese New Year holiday period. At this point, we see activity being mainly concentrated in the Supramax and Handysize size segments, which seems fairly inline with the recent trends in the freight market.

Given the current momentum, we can anticipate activity to hold at good levels for the near term. On the tanker side, after the small step back noted the week prior, the SnP market returned once to a more active state. This came inline with general robust buying appetite that has amassed as of late, with many in the market seemingly taking a more bullish stance as to the market potential, especially when considering the current asset price levels on offer. Despite this however, there is still a lack of support present from the side of earnings to hold things firm for long”.

Banchero Costa added that “the Ultra Excellence abt 61k blt 2016 Tadotsu (SS 6/2026 DD 9/2024 BWTS-Fitted) was reported committed at $31.3 mln during the week. Furthermore, Bumblebee abt 56k blt 2011 Mitsui (SS 10/2026 DD 10/2024) has been purchased by Lebanese buyer at $20.4 mln. A greek controlled handy Tramontana abt 28k blt 2010 Shimanami (SS due 8/2025 DD due 9/2023 BWTS-Fitted) sold for $14.5 mln, while the last similar 28k handy sold was Royal Innovation abt 28k blt 2011 Imabari for $13 mln two weeks ago. In the wet, a CPP trader aframax Phoenix Hope abt 105k blt 2008 Hyundai (SS due Nov 2023) was reported committed to Greek Buyers at region $18 mln, while Bergitta abt 105k blt 2007 Tsuneishi (SS DD due 20/2022) was sold to Westport at around $17.2 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide