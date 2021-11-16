Ship Owners Return to Shipyards

Despite the latest correction in the dry bulk market, ship owners haven’t been deterred in their quest for modern tonnage, both through contracting and through S&P acquisitions. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “it was an active week in terms of newbuilding businesses overall, with buying interest in the dry bulk segment being relatively vivid right now. Deals emerged this past week for all key size segments with exception the handysize front. Freight earnings may have showed a fair correction as of late, yet sentiment and market outlook continue to hold firm. Taking into account the long term prospects, buyers have returned to the newbuilding market and we expect to see more activity emerge during the final months of the year”.

“However, the effect of newbuilding prices should not be overlooked. At the same time, the tanker market was once again fairly inactive in terms of new ordering, with just one deal emerging for 4 small product tankers. Freight rates have shown some signs of a rebound during the last couple of weeks, but it is still too soon to speak of any robust freight rate recovery that could drive a sharp rise in interest for newbuilding activity. Meanwhile, newbuilding prices have not retreated during this time frame, trimming appetite further. Finally, it was a very impressive week for the LNG sector, as several units were added to the orderbook this past week from both Greek and Qatari interests”, Allied concluded.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “in the drybulk, Atlantska Plovidba, Croatia has exercised option for 2 more Kamsarmax bulk carriers with New Hantong for delivery 2024 at a price of $34.25 mln each. Densay of Turkey has exercised option for 3 more ultramax bulk carriers with Imabari, deliveries in 2023 at a price of $33 mln each.

In the smaller segment, Norwegian onwer Jebsen has added 2 more 5,200 dwt bulk carriers for a grand total of 14 units on order now. Deliveries for 2024 and price $8.9 mln apiece. It has been an intense week for the gas carriers, with Maran Gas, Greece who added 2+2 VLGC with Daewoo at $206.5 mln each but most importantly eyes are open on Qatar Gas negotiations with South Korean shipyards who is up for upto 150 newbuilding in total”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market this past week, “on the dry bulk side, the SnP market returned to vivid tone as of the past week, giving a fresh boost to transactions coming to light during the same time frame. This came seemingly at a time of considerable pressure being felt in freight earnings, leaving a feeling that buying appetite could be on the wain. Yet despite this we are still seeing a strong level of fresh buying interest flowing into the market and keeping asset prices still buoyant for the time being. Notwithstanding this, it would not be a surprise if we were to witness a “wait and see” attitude emerge soon, dampening activity moving forward. On the tanker side, it was a rather interesting week in terms of activity taking place. It is true, that the recent upward trend noted on the side of earnings has somehow boosted overall expectations for a firmer SnP market in the near term, both in terms of volume and asset price levels. However, it will take some time, before we start to see any indication of this reflected in transactions taking place”, Allied said.

Banchero Costa added that in the dry bulk segment, “after offers were invited last week a Japanese controlled Panamax bc Yutai Ambitions abt 77k blt 2008 Oshima (SS/DD due Nov 2023; BWTS fitted) has been sold at $18.2 mln. Furthermore, Berlin abt 76k blt 2009 Shin Kasado (BWTS fitted) was reported done at $19.9 mln including including TC attached until March 2022 at $11,00/day. In the Ultramax segment, Nautical Alice abt 64k blt 2016 New Hantong (BWTS and scrubber fitted) has been reported at $28.5 mln basis delivery March 2022.

Same owners has sold earlier this year Nautical Runa and Nautical Lucia abt 63k blt 2015/2016 jiangsu Hantong for $55 mln en bloc. Also, Star Crios and Star Damon abt 63k blt 2012 Yangzhou were done at $21.5 and $22.5 mln respectively, sale of Star Damon was including a TC attached until Mar-May 2022 at $36,000/day. In the handy, a Japanese controlled unit Lake Dany abt 28k blt 2008 Shimanami (BWTS fitted) was committed at $11.9 mln to c. of LD Bulk basis delivery January-February 2022. One month ago, Queen Asia abt 28k blt 2011 Imabari was reported at $15 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide