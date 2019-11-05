Ship Owners Return to Yards for Dry Bulkers

It’s been a while, but ship owners seemed to adopt a more bullish stance on the dry bulk market’s future prospects, at least when considering the latest flurry of newbuilding orders placed. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking noted that “a big surprise was witnessed this past week in the dry bulk newbuilding market, with activity increasing considerably after several weeks of almost complete lack of new orders coming through. Despite the fact that earnings continue to drop, owners this past week seem to have shown a more bullish face, proceeding with several new orders. Kamsarmax was the size segment of preference, reflecting the somehow positive sentiment for the future of this size tonnage. The expectation is for this to have been a sort of one off, with activity expected to drop back down over the coming weeks. On the tankers side, things were relatively active as well this past week, with new orders for 8 units coming to light. The Suezmax sector monopolized buying interest this past week, a mere fact that reflects the increased confidence for this size of crude oil carrier. The recent jump in earnings seems to have positively affected market sentiment considerably, triggering more and more appetite for new orders to come through”, Allied said.

In a separate weekly note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “in the dry sector the trading house Mitsui added 2 x Kamsarmax at New Yangzijiang in China, the total number of units is now 9. First Steamship booked a Kamsarmax at Sasebo for delivery December 2021, terms remain undisclosed. Fukujin Kisen ordered an Ultramax 61,500 dwt at COSCO Dalian, delivery is rumoured in 2020. Navibulgar went back to New Yangzijiang where they are building a series of Handymax bulkers “Bluetech 45”, this time with an order for up to 6 lakers around 31,800 dwt. The order is for 4+2 units, to be delivered between 2021 and 2022. A 22,500 dwt bulker was ordered at Fujian Yonghang by a local onwer for a domestic trade under Chinese flag. No price was reported and we assume the vessel must comply with tier II regulation recently introduced in China. In the tanker sector Sentek Marine & Trading, notably a bunker supplying company (and Owners of several VLCCs) ordered 2 + 2 Suezmax at New Times. Deliveries are set for 2021, the cost for each tanker including fitting of scrubbers would be very close to $56mln. Sanis Steamship added one more Aframax at Sumitomo HI. Price and terms are undisclosed. It is reasonable to assume the delivery to be late 2021, we understand scrubbers are not being part of the newbuilding, for the time being”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P segment, the shipbroker said that “in the dry sector, activity was mostly focused on vintage tonnage. A Panamax, the Genco Raptor, around 76,000 dwt, built 2007 by Jiangnan was sold at $10.2mlnto Greek buyers, the same price was reported last week for the Real Hapiness built 2005 by Imabari. In the Supramax segment, two 2001 Japanese built units, the Bulk Juliana 52,000 dwt and the Akson Sara 50,000 dwt were sold at $6.5/6.6mln which is in line with the last dones. An older Handymax, the Minxin, 45,000 dwt build 1997 by Oshima (DD due April 2020, ldt 6.900 mt) was reported at $3.25mln to Chinese buyers; a similar unit of the same vintage was sold back in May at $4.2mln. In the tanker market, a resale VLCC, dely 2019 at Daewoo was reported sold at $103mln, the unit is scrubber fitted and the deal include 5 year TC with Hyundai Oil. Two modern MRs, the Andes and the Himalaya around 49,000 dwt built 2011 by Onomichi (12 epoxy coated tanks, deepwell punmps) were reported at $20.5mln each to Danish buyers. Again in the MR sector the Team Tosca and the Team Toccata, 46,000 dwt built 2004 in Croatia (IMO II, BWTS fitted, SS/ freshly passed) were sold at $12.85mln each to Ukranian buyers. The Nord Organiser, 47,000 dwt built 2008 by Omonichi (BWTS fitted) is now rumoured sold at $17mln”, Banchero Costa said.

Similarly, Allied added that “after a week’s pause, activity in the dry bulk market returned in force. Interest was divided this past week between Panamaxes and Supramaxes, two size segments that have been hurt by the recent downward pressure witnessed in the freight market. However, several buyers seem to still hold confidence over the future prospects of these segments. Given the continued slide in the freight market, it becomes more likely that we will see ever softer buying interest emerge, a fact that may push for a drop in prices as well over the following weeks. On the tankers side, buyers’ interest remained intense for another week. Once again, most of the units that changed hands were product tankers, reflecting the positive sentiment still prevailing there. However, several crude units were also reported “sold” this past week. Given the still positive earnings being noted in the freight market, the anticipation right now is for buying interest hold firm”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide