Ship Owners Snapping up Bulkers

Ship owners around the world are snapping up bulkers, in an attempt to take advantage of the booming dry bulk market. In its latest weekly analysis, shipbroker Intermodal said that “it was a fairly busy week in the dry S&P market. Despite the ease of Capesize rates which impacted Panamaxes as well, interest from potential buyers remains robust while there is no sign of values softening in the short term. In the Kamsarmax sector the BWTS fitted ‘NORD DESTINY’ (83,684dwt-blt ‘08, Japan) is reported sold at low $14.0m to Greek buyers. The price falls in line with expectations as the slightly older ‘RED LOTUS’ (83,007dwt-blt ‘06, Japan) was recently sold at region $12.5m”.

According to Intermodal’s, SnP broker, Mr. Vasilis Moiris, “furthermore, the Panamax ‘ETERNAL GRACE’ (76,585dwt-blt ‘06, Japan) has been reported sold at $9.6m to Chinese buyers. The price is reflective of the fact that the vessel is not fitted with BWTS hence cannot call USA ports despite her good survey position due in 2021. There is a fair demand for Panamax & Kamsarmax bulkers of this age in the market with few ships being under the process of inspections these days and we expect to be able to report more in the coming weeks”.

He added that “in the Supramax sector, activity has been slower as most buyers have focused on the larger tonnage as result of the spike in freight rates. Nevertheless, clients of Eagle Bulk Shipping have been at the forefront this week as they have announced the acquisition of 6 x SDARI 64 Ultramax bulkers built 2015-2016 in China for $122m en-bloc. Identity of the vessels has yet to be disclosed however it is understood that 4 of them are fitted with scrubbers. Additionally, clients of Oman Shipping are reported to continuing their dry bulk fleet renewal as they are tipped to have committed 2 x 64,000dwt Zhoushan Changhong Ultramax resales at $23.0m a piece. Moreover, following the recent sale of ‘SINAR KUTAI’ (57,334dwt-blt ‘11, S. Korea) at region $11.0m, we now understand the Indonesian owners have also committed the sister ‘SINAR KAPUAS’ (57,334dwt-blt ‘11, S. Korea) at similar levels”, Intermodal’s analyst said.

“As far as tankers are concerned, there is still firm interest from buyers both in the crude and product sectors where most sales were reported this week. In the crude sector all eyes are on the VLCC ‘ORIENTAL JADE’ (306,352dwt-blt ‘04, Japan), which is inspectable next week and we hear that a number of buyers is already lined up to inspect her. In the products side, we are hearing that the Japanese controlled pump room type ‘EAGLE EXPRESS’ (45,902dwt-blt ‘10, Japan) has been committed to clients of Union Maritime at region $16.3m, which shows a slight softening in values compared to recent sales. Formosa Plastics are reported to have disposed yet another zinc coated MR tanker, the ‘FPMC 23’ (50,999dwt-blt ‘10, S. Korea) at a price close to $15.0m to Greek buyers. Sellers have recently sold the sister to different Greek buyers at slightly lower figures”, Moiris concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide