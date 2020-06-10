Ship Recycling Activity Resumes in Southeast Asia

Demolition activity for ships has resumed as lockdown measures are gradually lifted. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas commented “what a difference a week makes! With Eid celebrations coming to end and lockdown restrictions easing slightly across the globe, the market appeared to make some progress this week and rode a wave of positive sentiment as more activity has been experienced since the Covid-19 virus became a global pandemic and shut down markets worldwide”.

According to the shipbroker, “Pakistan seems to have made the more positive resurgence with local inquiry to purchase tonnage returning in a positive fashion and price levels reportedly now in first place amongst their counterparts in the Indian sub. Continent. India is also experiencing some increase in rates, possibly firming on the back of the Indian Rupee making strong gains against the U.S. Dollar which is resulting in more enquiry emanating from the waterfront. Possibly the recent ban of steel exports from the UAE for four months may have aided this recovery and sudden turnaround. With this, some Owners have capitalised on the improved sentiment and we have seen a good number of deals concluded this week, especially for larger dry units such as VLOC’s where the charter market for these types of units continues to struggle. However with the sales we have seen this week, there is a large spread on prices for each type of vessel, and it may take a couple of weeks of continuous activity for us to know where exactly the market lies for each sector and if these are not just speculative numbers from the cash buyers. The other question remains the actual delivery process. We are still in the early days of tonnage being allowed to beach at the recycling yards and therefore we will also need to see how successful the delivery procedures will be, i.e. the timing of clearing custom formalities following arrival to the official delivery anchorage, and the crew repatriation thereafter. Currently, the majority of arrival will see crew disembark and taken to local hotels where they will remain for an unspecified time until international flights resume – when this will be is anyone’s guess!”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

Meanwhile, in a separate note this week, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said that “with markets slowly starting to open up again, fresh tonnage and unsold vessels in Cash Buyer hands were being proposed into the subcontinent markets this week. This is now placing a downward pressure on prices & demand and we continue to see markedly lower offers from end Buyers, with many choosing to abstain from offering at all, until some stability on levels is seen. We have already lost over USD 100/LDT in prices since the start of the year, with all subcontinent locations having been put under severe quarantine, to curb the rampant spread of Covid-19. The rate of infections continues to rise in each country, with some record figures being seen in India and Pakistan last week, raising concerns that perhaps these locations have ended their lockdown periods too quickly. Finally, Turkey has started to return to normal this week, with flights resuming operations and steel prices making a minor improvement. However, with virtually no tonnage being proposed into Aliaga, it is expected to be a slow time for the Turkish market”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide