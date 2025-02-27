Ship Recycling Activity Still Muted

The ship recycling market performance has remained muted over the past week. In its latest weekly report, Best Oasis ( www.best-oasis.com ), a leading cash buyer of ships said that “EUSRR has been evaluated in a recent European Commission report, highlighting key challenges ahead of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) coming into force in June 2025. The report points to re-flagging loopholes, weak enforcement of hazardous material inventories, and concerns over limited EU-approved recycling capacity, which undermine its effectiveness. While EUSRR sets higher standards than HKC, the Commission is exploring further regulatory measures and economic incentives to strengthen compliance and close enforcement gaps. This week, the ship recycling market remained unchanged across all major destinations, reflecting subdued sentiment and limited activity. India saw no significant movement, with financial constraints ahead of the fiscal year-end keeping buyers cautious. Bangladesh continued to struggle with weak demand, with only a few vessels concluding deals as non-HKC yards leveraged the June 2025 extension. While most buyers adhered to local market levels, some paid a premium to secure tonnage before stricter regulations take effect. Pakistan’s market remained completely inactive, showing no new sales or price shifts, while Türkiye mirrored last week’s quiet trend with no notable changes”.

Best Oasis added that “overall, the market remains in a holding pattern, awaiting a trigger for revival. As we mentioned earlier, U.S. government’s expanded 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum have intensified market uncertainty by removing country exemptions, phasing out product exclusions, and raising aluminum tariffs from 10% to 25%. The broader scope now covers more products, with a new exemption process for certain U.S.-processed materials. These changes increase costs for manufacturers, disrupt supply chains, and heighten trade tensions, leading to higher input prices, potential price hikes, and cautious investor sentiment”.

In a separate note this week, shipbroker Intermodal added that “ship recycling markets experienced a generally muted performance last week, amid concerns over the steel tariff and sluggish market conditions. The activity of the Indian ship recycling market remained limited, as despite buyer interest in acquiring new tonnage, price levels held steady due to subdued vessel supply. The Indian Rupee’s weakness against the U.S. Dollar makes dollar-based transactions more expensive, adding further strain to recyclers. Concerns also persist regarding the impact of recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, potentially triggering an influx of low-cost Chinese imports, thereby eroding the competitiveness of the local market. Domestically, steel demand trend remains uncertain, sluggish in small-scale real estate markets, contrasted by stronger demand in larger infrastructure projects. In Pakistan, the market continues to be lethargic, with no immediate prospects for improvement. The sluggish local steel market, characterized by subdued demand, has effectively obstructed any potential price increases, significantly impacting recyclers’ ability to secure fresh tonnage. While the Pakistani Rupee has remained stable against the U.S. Dollar, steel prices remain relatively high. The economy continues to face ongoing difficulties posed by governmental instability, mismanagement of funds, and fears for a potential military interference in state affairs, intensifying concerns about the country’s capacity to sustain growth.

Additionally, the government is in discussions with the IMF for an extension of a $1 billion loan to address climate change impacts, alongside a review of the nation’s performance under the ongoing $7 billion facility. In Bangladesh, the IMF has revised its economic growth projections for FY2025, lowering it to 3.8%, down from the previously forecasted 4.5%, reflecting economic and political uncertainty. The outlook remains volatile, with risks skewed to the downside. To manage its financial pressures, the government has requested an additional $750 million facility to mitigate foreign exchange shortages. In the ship recycling sector, although several candidate vessels were circulated, activity remains limited due to decreased demand. Moreover, it is becoming increasingly urgent for shipyards to begin the upgrades required to meet HKC standards, with the BSBRA having granted an extension of the deadline to kick off works, until March 31st. Failure to comply before the enforcement of HKC regulations could place the sector at a competitive disadvantage. The Turkish market continues to face significant headwinds, exacerbated by stricter EU regulations, a limited supply of tonnage, and a weakening Lira. In the steel sector, local steel mills have ramped up their demand, a typical seasonal trend preceding Ramadan, which is set to commence on March 1st”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide