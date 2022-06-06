Ship Recycling Market in Dire Straits

The ship recycling market is still suffering from a lull in activity. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas commented that “as we commemorate Her Majesty The Queen marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth (becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee), there is certainly nothing to celebrate in the recycling industry as the market remains in the doldrums. The negative sentiment being experienced over the last few weeks has ensured that tonnage supply remains limited with the uncertainty as to the next direction the market will take putting paid to offers being received from the recyclers”.

According to the shipbroker, “there does appear to be a tense standoff. Cash buyers are experiencing difficulties delivering their pre-agreed business to the recyclers as more reports emanate from the recycling destinations of constant renegotiations and in some cases, complete withdrawal from previously concluded contracts. We now have the arrival of Posidonia in Greece next week which may allow all parties in the industry to concentrate on matters away from the recycling industry and enjoy the sunshine and parties that Greece will have to offer and subsequently, may help the dust to settle and possibly see some stability to the market ‘post-Posidonia’. The lack of tonnage for the industry looks set to continue for some time which should certainly help price levels to bounce back on the medium term.

Despite near term uncertainty, the expectation from the dry bulk sector is that we will see trade growth continue. Whilst there is economic concern over Chinese Covid lockdown and of course, the Ukrainian conflict, analysts feel this will be eased by rising commodity prices and an improving U.S. Dollar to cool global economy, especially with the majority of Asia and the U.S. seeing post-Covid recovery and expansion. With fleet growth slowing due to a limited orderbook, demand in growth is expected. The tanker sector has seen significantly improved conditions in recent months with average tanker earnings witnessing improvements across the scale. The outlook for 2023 also appears positive and therefore, we do not expect a barrage of tanker units to arrive to the recycling destinations for the foreseeable future”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

Meanwhile, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said that “as sales dry up into sub-continent markets due to firming freight rates and plummeting vessel prices, the industry is (once again and expectedly) entering a lull, especially as the traditionally quieter summer / monsoon months descend. At this time, we do not anticipate Ship Owners or Cash Buyers to offload any of their inventories (if vessels are even available) at these reduced rates and End Buyers still remain reluctant to commit units at any firm numbers being demanded, such is the volatility in the market at present. There have not been any sales to benchmark this recent fall in levels, but depreciating currencies and plummeting steel plates prices seem to have knocked over USD 100/LDT off across the sub-continent & Turkish markets and sentiments do appear to be shredded as nerves remain frayed.

Accordingly, there have been some opportunistic numbers being dished around, far below where most in the industry believe prices should be at present, and as expected, no Ship Owner or Cash Buyer is presently willing to entertain such offers in the low USD 600s/LDT (perhaps even lower), as recycling markets stabilize for the time-being. A gradual rebound is eventually expected, especially as supply remains extremely restricted and yards are more than empty, but just how far and how soon levels will return remains anyone’s guess. Overall, despite yard capacity improving across the sub-continent, freight sectors too have been performing admirably (Tankers, Containers and Dry), thereby resulting in a suffocation of resales to global Recyclers. Evidence of this even presents itself at the waterfront, as local port positions are starting to dwindle with marginal arrivals this week. As such, given the historical tenacity of these pricing trends, we can expect levels and demand to pick up as we head towards the third quarter of the year, with most in the industry hoping for a sustained recovery”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide