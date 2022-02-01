Ship Recycling Market Picks Up Speed

The ship recycling market has increased its pace over the past week, with prices rising across the board. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “market levels continue to firm without any significant sales to report in lieu of the oncoming Lunar holidays in the Far East. The lack of tonnage availability is the perfect storm to create aggressive buying prowess and current price indications seemed to have gained a USD 20-30 per ldt profit margin from last week. There are certainly not too many expectations of improved activity in the next couple of weeks as the holidays in the Far East take effect. Several reports during the week also suggest China wishes to lower its steel production/exports during this year, although many predict this could prove difficult. In the first half of 2021, Chinese steel mills have churned out nearly 12% more crude steel compared to the same period in 2020 however, should this slowdown materialise, we could expect continued firm price levels for ship recycling in the Indian sub-Continent”.

In a similar report, Allied Shipbroking said this week that “the initial good start of the year in terms of activity for the ship recycling market has somehow faded away as of late. On the other hand, the case was opposite in terms of scrap price levels, where the improvement in local steel plate prices, coupled by the stringer availability of demo candidates, has triggered a new round of upward pressure and competition across the main ship recycling destinations of the Indian Sub-Continent.

The Bangladeshi market has the leading figure as of late, given the increased offered numbers and demand in the region. Pakistan is following closely at this point, seemingly ready to compete at any available units in the near term. As for the Indian market, things lag behind for the time being, unable to compete to levels offered by the other main competitors, still focusing mostly on HKC and more specialized units. In terms of other demo destinations, the Turkish market remained somehow sluggish as of the past week”.

Meanwhile, GMS, the world’s biggest cash buyer of ships, commented this week that “following a somewhat slower start to the year, vessel prices seem to be bouncing back in both Pakistan and Bangladesh this week. Steel plate prices have improved overall (especially in India) and the lack of tonnage continues to frustrate Recyclers. As such, any available tonnage is seeing intense competition at and above market pricing from hungry end Buyers. Meanwhile, following a sluggish few months of performance, the Bangladeshi market seems to have come roaring back to the forefront this week, with a noticeable increase in levels anywhere between USD 20 – USD 30/LDT, as the Chattogram market seems to finally wake up.

Pakistan too is not far behind the Bangladeshi market and has also improved this week – so much so that any geographically positioned tonnage is likely to end up in Gadani hands, despite the far superior levels on offer from Bangladesh. India is similarly in a good place at present but is simply unable to compete with the rampant Bangladesh and Pakistani markets. As such, Alang Buyers are only able to secure HKC or specialist / non-ferrous units, so uncompetitive is the Indian ship recycling market on any available market vessels at present. On the Western end, the Turkish market continues its steady but sluggish performance as the Lira stabilizes at record lows, yet the relatively stable import and local steel prices have kept vessel offerings at impressive highs. Overall, as the Chinese New Year holidays approach, it is expected to be be a quieter period of time in terms of supply and activity. Notwithstanding, it is hoped that more Owners will take advantage of these stunning rates, as the year of the Tiger commences!”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide