Ship Recycling Market Quite Volatile

The ship recycling market has faced more volatility this week, in close correlation to the developments in the commodities’ markets. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “market sentiment this week has certainly not sprung forward and in fact, further negative corrections took place, this time from Bangladesh. There appears to be so much unpredictability around the recycling industry lately as global commodity markets continue to drive the volatility in the market and causing recyclers, and cash buyers, to seemingly take on a ‘wait and see’ attitude. We have finished the week with the Bangladesh market suffering a slight downward pressure, India and Pakistan stable with no real change in sentiment, and the Turkish market continuing to look promising with historical numbers in the USD 400’s being witnessed. As yards begin to empty, due to the continuing lack of supply, we may see price levels rise once again from the Indian sub. Continent as recyclers once again become frustrated by the small volume of tonnage arriving to their shores, provided of course, domestic steel prices can justify any change”.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking added that “another week of minimal activity for the ship-recycling market which scored a small number of demo sales. The highlight of the week seemed to be India which, taking advantage of the significant reduction in steel prices in Bangladesh, seems to be regaining a significant share of the market and thereby weakening the dominant role that Bangladesh has held so far. India’s competitive advantage lies in the fact that the trajectory of local steel prices is moving in an opposite trend to that of Bangladesh, bringing a dynamic shift in demand levels in the Indian Sub-Continent. However, apart from Bangladesh, the biggest step back was taken by Pakistani and Turkish buyers who closed the week without any demo sales reported to be going their way.

Pakistani buyers are hesitant at the current levels reached in offered price due to the uncertain course of steel prices in the near term. On the pricing front, the offered price levels, although still unable to reach the highs of 2008, which was what many predicted in previous weeks, are not at discouraging levels for shipowners who are now called to take into account the very high cost of bunkers for re-positioning of ships to the Indian Sub-Continent. Also, despite the overall intense concern in the ship-recycling market, we have yet to see any significant changes compared to last week’s price levels”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile,GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said that “it has been another challenging week in the sub-continent markets, with a resurgent India and a Bangladeshi market that is still reeling from some of the recent falls in local steel, which have seen nearly USD 50/LDT knocked off the prices this week alone. India has managed to regain over half of the falls seen over the previous few weeks, but the market overall does remain extremely volatile. Commodity prices and volatile currencies show few signs of cooling off any time soon, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second month and thus far shows no signs of abating.

The Covid situation in China too may be a growing cause for concern as various cities (including the economic hub of Shanghai) enter a fresh series of lockdowns, while the rest of the world is just starting to open again. The fact that there is very little natural immunity or a fully workable vaccine coverage (that hasn’t already begun to wane) mean that China could be faced with another challenging period, both socially & economically and we can only hope that future virus mutations and inevitable closures do not become a part of everyday life once again. While mills in Bangladesh had recently stopped buying steel at these higher overall levels approaching USD 700/LDT, they have however, slowly started to acquire small portions of inventory just to stay open and this will surely lead to greater confidence in purchasing larger amounts in due course, in iorder to bring Chattogram prices back up again. Finally, the Turkish market sails through an uneventful week, with no changes or fresh arrivals reported”, GMS concluded.

