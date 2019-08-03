Ship supply, easing demand pull down Baltic index to 3-week lows

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell for a ninth straight session on Friday to a three-week low, hurt by higher vessel supply and soft demand in the Atlantic and Pacific basins.

The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 24 points, or 1.3%, to 1,788 points, lowest since July 11. The index was lower for a second straight week, down 7.7%.

The index has still more than tripled since February, mainly driven by strong demand for vessels that ship iron ore from Brazil into China over the past few months.

Activity, however, eased in the past week, weighing on vessel rates, analysts said.

The capesize index fell 42 points, or 1.2%, to 3,492 points. The index was also down for a second straight week, down 4.3%.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $318 to $25,749.

The panamax index fell 39 points, or 2.1%, to 1,779 points. The index was down for an eighth straight session. The index has fallen 15.6% this week, its worst week since week-ending Feb. 1.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $313 to $14,234.

The supramax index fell 6 points to 968 points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)