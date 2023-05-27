Ship Tek 2023 India Edition concludes successfully in Kochi. Enterprising Maritime Legends and Organizations honored

The flagship event of Biz Events management, ShipTek 2023, anchored in the ‘Commercial Capital of Kerala’ – Cochin on 25th May 2023 at Grand Hyatt, Vembanadu Ballroom, Bolgatty, Cochin. The one-day international conference was a huge hit and witnessed extraordinary participation from the maritime community. The Keynote address at the event was delivered by Shri Madhu S Nair, Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Sir Sohan Roy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Aries Group, delivered the Opening address at the conference.

The conference focussed on the latest green innovations and discussed the maritime industry’s future. Besides the engaging paper presentations, an interesting panel discussion on Green shipping technology and Crew management was also organized. The much-anticipated International Ship-Tek Awards 2023 were presented to organizations and maritime veterans who contributed significantly to the industry and demonstrated innovation, vision, and leadership in their endeavors. Captain Mohammed Al Ali, SVP Offshore Logistics, ADNOC Logistics & Services, delivered the Keynote address for the award function.

Mr. Madhu S Nair, Chairman & Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Ltd was honored with the prestigious Shiptek Hall of Fame award for his contributions to the industry and Capt. Binesh Kumar Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director of The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd was presented with is ShipTek Lifetime Achievement award for Marine services. Capt. Radhika Menon, Co-founder, IWSF was bestowed with the Women Personality of the Year award, Dr. Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited was honored with Excellence in Management- Ports & Logistics, Mr. Dinesh Kewalramani, Managing Director, Oceanic Ship Repair and Engineering Services LLC, Dubai, UAE was honored with Excellence in Professional Service – Marine, Excellence in Professional Service – Oil & Gas was presented to K A Raja Sekhar, Chief General Manager (Inspection), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd; Prakriti Sethi, Chief India Representation, Methanol Institute was honored with Young woman Achiever of the Year award and Mr. Abhijith Singh was bestowed with Professional Excellence- Ports and Logistics award.

SHIPTEK Organizational EXCELLENCE AWARDS were bestowed upon the top-notch maritime organizations that have contributed immensely to developing India’s maritime sector. The winners included Shipping Corporation of India (Tanker Operator of the Year), Scorpio Group (Green Shipping Award), Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (Ship Repair Yard of the Year); OSM Thome (Shipping Company of the Year), DP World (Terminal Operator of the Year), Synergy Marine Group (Ship Manager of the Year); Lenol Marine (Rising Star Organisation – Marine Lubricants), Torm (Excellence in Sustainability), Indian Register of Shipping (Classification Society of the Year), The Great Eastern Shipping (Ship Operator of the Year), Milaha (Excellence in Maritime Services), Drydocks World (Best Service Provider – Offshore), Sima Marine (Rising Star Organization- Shipping), Water Metro – Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (Most Innovative & Sustainable Project), Cochin Port Authority (Port of the Year), Aban Offshore (Outstanding Business Innovation & Excellence – Offshore), Wallem Ship management (CSR Initiative of the Year), Stag Marine (Rising Star Organization – Marine Services), Greenfield Marine Technologies (HSE Initiative – Crew Safety), SHM Group (Excellence in Services – Offshore), ISWAN (Excellence in Seafarer Welfare) and GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited (Ship Agency of the Year).

The event is sponsored by Milaha (Delegate bag Sponsor), Shift (Cocktail Sponsor), Lenol (Badge & Lanyard Sponsor), Pomfret.Cloud (Registration Area Sponsor), Stag Marine (Conference session sponsor), Class NK, OSRE, Wallem (Associate Sponsor), NISAA, ICC Shipping Association, FOSMA, WISTA India, DSAA, ISWAN, DCMMI (Supporting Organization), Marasi News (Strategic Media partner), Gobalia logistics network, MAREX, Trademaker Magazine, The Shipping Tribune, Maritime Matrix Today, Port to Port, Sagar Sandesh, Bunkerspot and World Oils (Media Partners)

Source: Ship Tek