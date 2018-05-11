Shipbroker Clarkson Optimistic About Long-Term Outlook, But Wary of First Quarter Results Due to Challenging Market Conditions

At the Annual General Meeting to be held in London today, Ed Warner, acting non-executive Chairman of Clarksons, will make the following trading statement covering the period from 1 January 2018 to 9 May 2018:

As reported in our trading update on 23 April, 2018, trading at Clarksons in the first quarter was impacted by the challenging environment in shipping and offshore capital markets, a quiet period in sale and purchase activity across both shipping and offshore, lower freight rates within the tanker market and a fall in the value of the US Dollar.

Trading currently remains unchanged from that previously outlined in the 23 April trading update. Clarkson maintains its strong market position at the forefront of the shipping industry and, despite the current short-term headwinds, the Board is optimistic about the longer-term outlook for the business.

Clarkson PLC is the world’s leading provider of integrated services and investment banking capabilities to the shipping and offshore markets, facilitating global trade. Founded in 1852, Clarksons offers its diverse and growing client base an unrivalled range of shipbroking services, sector research, on-hand logistical support and full investment banking capabilities in all key shipping and offshore sectors. The Company has delivered 15 years of consecutive dividend growth. The highly cash generative nature of the business, supported by a strong balance sheet, has enabled Clarksons to continue to invest to position the business to capitalise on the upturn in its markets. Clarksons is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CKN and is a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

