Shipbroker Sees Upwards Correction on VLCC Rates

It’s been a mixed bag for the tanker markets this week, but more upside could be on the way. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Affinity Research said that “in Suezmax markets, the TD20’s dramatic collapse was perhaps halted by busy WAF & Americas/East VLCC markets, which could firm & cause inquiry to return to Suezmaxes. West Africa can be considered flat at best. There is currently limited inquiry but prompt fixing & prospect of returning barrels holds the market to some degree. We also expect some potential upwards correction on VLCC rates amidst busy WAF / USG / CBS regions. Additionally, the long term involvement of Suezmax tonnage in USG / CBS EAST business keeps owners optimistic”.

Affinity added that “unfortunately, Mediterranean/Black Sea markets are also the flatter side. Although natural market drivers were expected to hold the Black Sea markets firm, a strong relet presence has undermined the region. We expect a quieter week in the Mediterranean, and some patient fixing of CPC/Novo stems is allowing the market to cool. Essentially, regional sentiment across western markets has been hurt, which is just as key as the fundamentals. Meanwhile, in Aframax markets, the week commencing 23rd finally saw a small tick up for Med Afra owners, mainly supported by Trieste maintenance delays and good levels of activity with vessels being fixed longhaul. Rates settled in the low 90s for now with WS 93.75 cross Med-Libya-Ceyhan, and although the PPT tonnage list was small with circa four ships, tonnage opening later in the week was significant with expectations for corrections at some point”.

According to Affinity, “as expected, this week started quietly with Turkish straits delays and the Black Sea program quiet, particularly given the inactivity around Labour Day. Cross Black Sea achieved WS 80 late this week, which isn’t standard and won’t be repeated, but cross-Med has subsequently settled around WS 85 in Ceyhan, with Libya still demanding more. The outlook for the rest of the week comes with very low sentiment, and with two bank holidays next week, owners will be sweating. North sea and Baltic markets lost a few points this week, but we’re probably just about at the bottom for now. With bunker prices relatively high, owners are fighting to keep earnings as positive as they can, and there isn’t much more wiggle room for charts to squeeze as it stands. A lot of owners are looking for longhaul options with hopes of minimising idle days, in order to boost longer term TCEs. Turning to VLCCs, Thursday has been a fairly frustrating day for the owners with several failures in West Africa, mainly due to the folding Suezmax market losing the advantage for charterers to use the VLCCs”.

Affinity Research concluded its weekly analysis by noting that “it’s not all over yet with some ships still waiting for their subjects tonight on what looks to be co-freighted stems. There are still a few outstanding cargoes left in West Africa, but we are now looking in the early June window, and while the market has stepped up a few points on the back of a replacement, it is not clear cut that the rates will hold. In the Middle East there has been a fair amount of cargoes working and Charterers are not ready to give up points on the back of a rising bunker price. This has led to a few of the more compromised vessels being utilized in order to keep rates below the WS 40 mark for now. The US Gulf was incredibly busy on Wednesday, with several cargoes reported and subsequently fixed at rates above the last done mark”, the shipbroker concluded.

In a separate weekly report, shipbroker Charles R. Weber commented on the VLCC market that “higher bunker prices and a modest improvement in demand trends saw rates post small gains this week. Fixture activity in the Middle East market was slower; 22 fixtures materialized versus 28 last week, though net of cargoes covered under COAs demand was improved by one. Demand in the Atlantic basin was markedly stronger on both sides. The West Africa market observed nine fixtures, unchanged from last week’s tally but up from the YTD weekly average of 6. The North Sea market observed three fixtures, off by one w/w. Demand in the Atlantic Americas surged to nine this week from four last week, largely due to a record number of fixtures for US crude exports (which accounted for five of this week’s tally). The past three weeks of demand strength in the West Africa market and this week’s activity in the Americas have largely consumed the earlier speculative ballast units from Asia; this could help to support further class‐wide rate gains in the near‐term. Already, the extent of surplus Middle East tonnage has declined m/m with 21 redundant units projected for the conclusion of the May program, representing a 19% reduction from the April surplus. Greater‐than‐expected draws on May tonnage to service West Africa demand and any fresh speculative ballasts could reduce the surplus tally to levels below 21, which is already the fewest since January. When charterers subsequently move into the June program, rates could be poised for further positive pressure on an anticipated decline in availability replenishment due to earlier ton‐mile demand gains”, CR Weber concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide