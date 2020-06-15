Shipbuilding 2H20 Outlook: Navigating a Storm

We downgrade from POSITIVE to NEUTRAL for shipbuilding. Similar to when global shipbuilders saw both new orders and newbuilding prices bottom out in 2016, now plunging international oil prices amid COVID-19 have clouded the industry outlook once again. To expect that the LNG carrier market will act as a growth driver propping up shipbuilding as it did in the past would be unwise in view of current project delays and competition with Chinese shipyards. Offshore projects are also being delayed or canceled amid increasing oil price volatility.

Samsung Heavy Industries/Hyundai Mipo Dockyard: downgrade to HOLD

We downgrade SHI/HMD to HOLD and cut their 12m TPs to KRW4,500/KRW34,000. SHI is expected to take a beating from (1) the shrinking offshore plant market amid plummeting oil prices and (2) valuation losses in drillship inventory. HMD may see earnings slump with its insufficient order backlog.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering: maintain BUY

We maintain BUY and our TP of KRW100,000 for KSOE. Distressed oil prices and the pandemic are having adverse effects, but the company is sailing relatively smoothly, backed by (1) sound inventory (i.e., no offshore plant orders in backlog), (2) low sales exposure to offshore plants relative to SHI and (3) a relatively stable order backlog and sound financial structure—two traits that should protect KSOE from a recession.

Clarkson Newbuilding Price Index to reach 125-128pts at end-2020

The Clarkson Newbuilding Price Index is forecast to continue its decline from its current level of 128.4pts to 125-128pts at end-2020. Shipowners are delaying project-related decisions amid plunging oil prices and economic uncertainty. Also, newbuilding prices should be undermined by insufficient order backlogs, a bearish KRW and falling commodity prices. Meanwhile, Chinese shipbuilders’ rising prominence should weigh on LNG carrier prices.

2020 forecast for global newbuilding orders slashed 31.5%

Reflecting the plunge in 1Q20 new orders, our 2020 forecast for global newbuilding orders was slashed by 31.5% (30.06mn CGT→20.60mn CGT). Even if new orders stabilize in 3Q20 and rebound in 4Q20, global newbuilding orders won’t meet their original targets. The worldwide economic retreat is paring down seaborne trade, which, in turn, should depress overall demand for vessels.

2020 offshore plant orders to top off at only USD3bn-4bn

The pandemic and plunging oil prices have placed the offshore plant market into a deep freeze. With new orders non-existent this year until May, those for mid-/large-sized production facilities are expected to top off at only USD3bn-4bn in 2020 (Korea’s Big Three shipbuilders to account for USD1bn-2bn). In particular, drilling rig orders should remain elusive in 2020 given that many were canceled based on low capacity utilization rates and bearish charter rates but are now up for sale again.

