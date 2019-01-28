Shipbuilding sector in Qatar witnessing huge growth

Qatar’s shipbuilding sector is witnessing strong growth with sharp rise in the number of ships coming for repair at the shipyard. The number of ship repairs at N-KOM has increased by 25 percent in the first half of 2018 at the world-class Erhama bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard compared to the same period last year.

Widely known as experts in handling gas carriers and a variety of other vessels, N-KOM continues to win new and repeat clientele with its track record of safe, quality and timely deliveries.

Established in 2007, N-KOM is a joint venture between Qatar’s premier gas shipper Nakilat and leading offshore rig constructor and ship repairer Keppel Offshore & Marine.

As of September last year, N-KOM has completed over 850 marine and offshore projects since its inception. The shipyard continues to experience strong interest for its repair services from ship-owners. Company’s expertise in LNG carrier repairs has attracted 18 vessels for routine docking and membrane repairs in the first half of the year.

Within the brief span of its operations, the shipyard has proven to be a strategic addition to Qatar’s maritime industry.

The company collaborates with various membrane repair specialist contractors to carry out extensive cargo tank membrane repairs and containment systems for LNG carriers. From its strategic location within Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard complex, N-KOM offers a comprehensive range of repair, conversion, maintenance and fabrication services for marine vessels, offshore and onshore structures.

N-KOM, on January 9, held a steel cutting ceremony for the first offshore living quarters to be fabricated in Qatar, at Erhama bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard.

The project scope was awarded to N-KOM by Rosetti Marino, a leading Italian company providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to the energy industry worldwide.

Nakilat achieved a 9 percent increase in net profit compared to the same period last year, reporting QR445m net profit for the first half 2018. Aside from its ship repair and conversion business, N-KOM has built up a proven track record for offshore fabrication projects, with clients such as Qatar Petroleum, QatarGas, Woqod, Technip, Gulf Drilling International and Qatar Primary Materials Company and among others.

Source: The Peninsula