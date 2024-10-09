Shipdex – Boosting Digitalization In The Maritime Industry With Free Datasets

MAN Energy Solutions offers a free ShipdexTM dataset to build-up the digital maintenance structure for newbuildings with MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke engines.

With ShipdexTM, you can transfer digital information directly from OEMs into owners’ planned maintenance systems (PMS).

Thereby, a digital database can be generated without the need to re-engineer the product knowledge of the OEM. This cuts time and efforts, provides uniform data quality, and ensures the most precise product information. As a founding member of www.shipdex.org, MAN Energy Solutions has keenly contributed to developing and implementing the non-proprietary standard ShipdexTM to support the comprehensive digitalisation of the maritime industry.

“Digitalisation impacts all industries, and the scale, rate, and speed of implementation depends to a large degree on the availability of standardisation,”says Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business. “We are demonstrating our strong commitment to digitalisation by delivering large volumes of data according to the non-proprietary Shipdex standard – a core enabler of digitalisation in the maritime industry.”

The dataset will be available around the test bed date of the engine/first engine in a series, and enable a build-up of the PMS maintenance structure digitally. Already ordered newbuildings which have not yet passed, or have only recently passed,

the mentioned test bed are also entitled to a dataset.

Source: MAN Energy Solutions