ShipFinex and CoinQue Consulting collaborate for a full-steam-ahead launch

Counselling ShipFinex in its voyage into the trillion-dollar maritime industry, CoinQue Consulting will work closely in launching the project and building momentum for subsequent growth. Marinecoin, the native exchange token of ShipFinex, enables investment opportunities for holders to buy fractional shares of ships that generate income, global payments, remittances, and operational expenditure by shipping companies worldwide. There is also the Staking program and an opportunity to earn dividends for reinvestment in other ships on the platform, exchanged or sold, with rewards and discounts, making it an all new world to set sail into for investors everywhere.

Given the scale and scope of Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies, combined with ShipFinex’s revolutionizing offering, developments would broadly fall under the following categories:

· Growth Hacking & Brand Marketing Governance

· Ecosystem Developments

· Venture Capitals & Fund Houses

· Listing & Exchange Placements

· Market-Making Strategies

· Project Governance

Enthused by this association, Captain Vikas Pandey, COO, ShipFinex, says, “We’re looking forward to Coinque’s expertise in this domain and actively hoping towards revolutionizing the maritime industry with our novel offering.” Kuntal Ganguly, Co-founder of CoinQue Consulting, adds, “A part of our core competency is to recognize potential ahead of time and then nurture it to scale new peaks. While ShipFinex’s potential precedes its reputation, we intend to establish it as numero uno in this domain with promising returns to all stakeholders.

Marine Coin, the native token of ShipFinex is a new digital currency that uniquely powers the ‘tokenization’ of the trillion-dollar maritime industry. It is a multi-layer next-generation infrastructure for the maritime industry consisting of digital exchange, decentralized maritime services marketplace, lightning-fast P2P transactions, and fractional offerings of tokenized ships (Real World Assets). ShipFinex is currently in stage 4 in its planned roadmap.

Source: ShipFinex