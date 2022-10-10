ShipID: Bidding Announcement of AHTS ”GO PEGASUS”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers)，we have scheduled to hold a public bidding online（www.shipbid.net）from 17:00 to 17:30 (Beijing Time) on November 03rd, 2022.

1. Bidding Object:

MV“GO PEGASUS”(EX. NAME“BOKA PEGASUS”), Offshore Support Vessel

IMO: 9495210

Class: Bureau Veritas

Class Notation: Offshore support vessel (Anchor handling; Oil recovery; Supply; Tug Fire-fighting 2)

Flag State: Marshall Islands (The Vessel has been named as “BOKA PEGASUS” with flag of Malta under Bareboat-Registry which has already been terminated.)

BWTS: BWTS installed in 2019 (Optimirin)

Built Time: October 23rd, 2013

Builder: P.T. BATAMEC SHIPYARD (Indonesia)

LOA: 89.74m; MLB: 22.00m; MLD: 9.60 m

Summer DWT: 3695t on 8m Draft

GRT/ NRT: 7534 / 2261

Next SS/ DD: October 23rd, 2023

M/E: Caterpillar MAK 16M32C (Hybrid)×2sets, 16000Kw (21740HP) @750rpm

Total BHP (Boost + Azimuth): 18800kW (25200HP)

Diesel Engine of Generator: Cummins QSK60-D(M)×2 sets, 3800kW(2547HP)@1800rpm

Generator: Leroy Somer LSA53 VS6/4P×2 sets

Emergency Generator: Caterpillar C18 DITA ×1 set, [email protected]

Main Propulsion: CPP propeller

Other Propulsion: bow thrusters (2 sets*880kW), bow azimuth thruster (1 set*800kW), stern thrusters (2 sets*800kW)

Other parameters:

Dynamic Positioning DP-2; Fire Fighting: FIFI Class II; Deck area: 810 ㎡; Deck Strength: Aft 15t/㎡, Forward 10 t/㎡; Bollard pull: 257t; Volume of mud tank: 630m³

Remarks：

1.1 For convenient management, the transferor may change the “Vessel’s Name” and “Flag State” after this Announcement issued but before the delivery date. In case of any changes, the transferor will notify in time, but the above changes shall not affect the bidding process, transaction and delivery and acceptance of the Vessel, and the Buyers shall not raise any objection.

1.2 The Vessel shall be delivered with the class conditions/recommendations. The Vessel shall be delivered as on an “as is where is” basis, as she is and where she is at the time that the Buyers take delivery. Buyers shall not disagree with the bidding result as specified in the Auction Confirmation or the condition on delivery or to reject delivery based on the class condition/recommendation of the Vessel at the time of delivery (if any). According to the Survey Status Report issued by the Classification Society on October 07th, 2022, the details of the current class condition/recommendation as follows.

Conditions of Class-Hull

Comments No.：RTD0/2022/J5410-H1C

Content：Following damages in the listed tanks to be definitely repaired before the limit date: – Ruptured plate on cargo tank 428S iwo frame no. 37-40 – Buckled plates on cargo tanks No. 427P iwo frame No.39-40, 426S iwo frame number49-50 and 425P iwo frame No. 49-50 In the mean time relevant tanks including WB tank 46C is not to be used, during annual surveys it is to be confirmed with master that no evident progression of rupture in tank 428 has taken place. In preparation to renewals surveys with definitive repairs, evaluation of the buckling strength and vacuum strength of partial cylindric tanks is to be carried out, and, any structural required reinforcements are to be included in the repair plan.

Due Date: October 23rd, 2023

1.3 All the information and data refer to the Vessel provided in this Announcement as well as the attachments are for reference only. If there is any discrepancy, the class certificates and trading certificates and actual ship status shall prevail.

2. Bidding Rules

2.1 This bidding will be held without a reserved price. If there is only one bidder participating in the bidding, the bidder shall be automatically confirmed as the Buyers upon the completion of the announcing period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the transfer of the Vessel will be carried out by auction. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of Vessel.

2.2 The starting price is USD 10 million, and the bidding deposit is USD 1.1 million (or RMB 7.5 million). Bid increment is a multiple of USD 0.02 million.

2.3 The bidding time will enter into Extension Cycle since 17:25, November 03rd, 2022 after the bidding officially starts. And then the ending time will be refreshed to 5 minutes once each new bidding price offered.

2.4 If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars when applying for the bidding, the deposit shall be automatically converted as part of purchase deposit after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, Buyers shall pay another USD 1.1 million separately to the bidding company’s designated US dollar account within 2 working days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the CNY deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the US deposit.

3. Registration Requirements

3.1 Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on November 03rd, 2022 (Beijing Time) before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration on the platform and the receipt of the bidding number. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. After successful registration, the bidder shall be deemed to have fully known, accepted and complied with the contents of this announcement, bidding rules, special provisions and relevant agreements.

3.2 The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time.

3.3 Any corporation or organization in and outside the Peoples Republic of China with full capacity for civil conduct and legally existing may participate in this bidding. The bidder shall not subject to or affected by any sanction, embargoes, freezing provisions, prohibitions or other restriction relating to trading, doing business, investment, exporting, financing or making assets available (or other activities similar to or connected with any of the foregoing) imposed by law or regulation of the United Nations, the People’s Republic of China, United States of America and European Union against any state, natural or legal person, body or entity and are capable of making the payments in US Dollars as required under this Agreement.

3.4. The bidder shall submit the following documents for registration (including but not limited to):

3.4.1 For domestic bidders

Copy of Business License sealed with the company chop

Copy of Legal Person’s ID card sealed with the company chop

Power of Attorney (if have), and scanning copy of the authorized person’s ID card with the company chop

Undertaking for Bidding

Bank slip of bidding deposit

3.4.2 For overseas bidders

Certificate of Incorporation certified as true copy by the director

Articles of Incorporation

Copy of Director’s Passport

Undertaking for Bidding

Bank slip of bidding deposit

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Vessel

Inspection is available at Bremen port, Germany on or after October 12th, 2022. Any bidders intend to inspect the Vessel please confirm with the bidding company for details in advance. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Vessel.

5. Account of Bidding Company

5.1 USD Acct:

Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Market Co., Ltd.

Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R.China

Account No. : 3309040160000036851

SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2HZSB

Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co., Ltd, Zhoushan Branch

Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang Building B Zone, Zhoushan city, Zhejiang Prov. P.R. China

Remittance Reference: GO PEGASUS

5.2 CNY Acct:

户名：浙江船舶交易市场有限公司

账号：3309040160000036844

银行：杭州银行舟山分行

6. Contacts

Ms. Wen：+86 18058087023

Mr. Zhou：+86 18058087036

E-mail：[email protected]

website：https://www.shipbid.net:89/4o7i

Source: ShipID