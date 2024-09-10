ShipIntel® by Maritime Optima joins the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Through its AI solution ShipIntel®, Maritime Optima are poised to significantly transform the shipping industry. ShipIntel® offers the shipping industry a completely new working environment with the Microsoft 365 integration, saving vast amounts of dull routine work through utilizing AI, machine learning algorithms and Big Data combined with ShipIntel’s® live and historical database of ship movements (AIS), and sea route simulations. ShipIntel® is enabling the users an easy and quick way to optimise the ships earnings and reducing emissions.

“We are proud and grateful to be a part of the Microsoft Programs helping ShipIntel® to become successful. We have had the pleasure of working with the skilled and experienced Microsoft organization from day one, helping us building a global software” says Kristin Omholt-Jensen, CEO and Founder of Maritime Optima.

The ShipIntel integrations for Outlook and Teams are developed together with Microsoft. These integrations offer companies saving time, reducing routine work and enabling them have more time making better qualified commercial decisions.

ShipIntel® Pre-Fix integrated in Outlook is primarily intended for shipowners’ chartering departments, ship operators, traders, importers and exporters and shipbrokers; all businesses involved in commercial shipping. Using ShipIntel® Pre-fix, the companies are saving hours every day with powerful AI driven email parsing and cargo handling directly integrated with powerful voyage calculations and what-if simulations.

ShipIntel® Essentials is for all types and sizes of companies involved in maritime business. ShipIntel® Essentials offers integration across all internal teams letting companies access and combine their internal data with vital AIS data, real-time sea routes, fleets and ports directly from the platforms used daily utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence. ShipIntel® Essentials enables best route simulations, thereby deciding the optimal route to the destination with lowest emissions.

“By being approved by Microsoft to offer the ShipIntel® product portfolio on the Azure Marketplace, we are able to reach potential customers who are using Microsoft 365 products with our Microsoft Teams and Outlook add-ins,” says Omholt-Jensen.

“We are pleased to welcome ShipIntel® by Maritime Optima to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace,” says Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform.

Source: ShipIntel