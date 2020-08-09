Shipments to Lebanon

Following the events which took place on August 4th in Beirut causing considerable casualties and material damage, the port of Beirut is not operational until further notice.

Our teams in Lebanon have already launched a contingency plan with three temporary offices opened in Beirut and Tripoli.

The Group will continue to serve Lebanon through Tripoli port, located 80kms away from Beirut.

You will find here below the continuity plan for your floating containers as well as future bookings to Lebanon:

• For the containers already on board of our vessels to Beirut, we will accomplish the BL at Tripoli port in Lebanon as per our Bill of lading terms, if at time of vessel’s arrival, the port of Beirut is still not operational. We will offer intermodal solutions for which you can contact our CMA CGM agency in Lebanon;

• For the bookings already placed but not loaded as well as future bookings, we propose Tripoli as an alternative discharge port in Lebanon;

• B/L to Beirut as port of discharge are still accepted. However as long as Port of Beirut will not be operational, at time of arrival in Lebanon, all containers will be discharged in Tripoli.

These actions are in place with immediate effects and until further notice for all ports of loading served by CMA CGM Group.

Our agency network remains at your disposal for any additional information.

Source: CMA CGM