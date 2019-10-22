ShipMoney expands its presence in the Far East

Specialised global maritime payments provider ShipMoney continues to expand its presence in the Far East with a new appointment in The Philippines.

The company has hired Kimberly Oropesa to join its team in Manila. Kimberly has worked in sales and marketing since graduating in 2013. For the past three years she has worked in the maritime sector and was the Soroptimist International Women’s Opportunity Awardee in 2013 for being an inspiration to her fellow women. Kimberly will be providing client support and training as well as business development and sales and will be playing a key role in ShipMoney’s growth in The Philippines.

Explained ShipMoney President Stuart Ostrow: “We met Kimberly last year while visiting clients in Manila and she immediately caught our attention with her keen understanding of the maritime market, her interest in what we do and her ability to see the opportunity. We have a growing client base in The Philippines and are very excited to have her join our team and represent ShipMoney in that part of the world.”

Source: ShipMoney