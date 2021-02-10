Shipmoney Supports Seafarers, Signing Up To The Neptune Declaration

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a global, industry-leading provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, has signed up to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change.

ShipMoney joins a growing list of prestigious maritime companies and organisations that share the objective of helping to resolve the crisis of seafarers stranded at sea, a situation which is impacting their mental health and ability to work safely.

The Neptune Declaration sets out specific goals to facilitate crew changes. Central to this is getting countries around the world to recognize seafarers as key workers, allowing them priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations and setting up flights between principal seafarer maritime hubs.

Addressing why he decided to endorse the declaration, ShipMoney’s founder and president, Stuart Ostrow, said:

“Our company mantra states: ‘It’s ALL about the crew. They work for our clients and we work for them.’ These are more than mere words; they represent a fundamental belief system ingrained in our corporate DNA. The opportunity to join forces with the industry and participate in this critical initiative to elicit concerted global action was one we could not pass up. We are hopeful that by acting as one our collective voice will be heard.”

Source: ShipMoney