Shipnet partners with Seaber to boost customers’ revenues and reduce emissions

Shipnet CEO Aden Hopkins said “In a shipping market that is dealing with significant uncertainties, one way to improve your position is to make best use of the assets you have. Seaber brings that capability to the users of our Commercial Management tools.” He goes on: “Collaboration is core to everything we do here, and working with an exciting, rapidly growing tech company like Seaber, to maximise the value we bring to customers is a great example of how we continually strive to connect, understand and improve the tools available to the industry”.

Sebastian Sjöberg, CEO of Seaber states: “This is a milestone for our business and comes after a year where we signed new customers and grew 10-fold in revenue. Working with Shipnet gives us the opportunity to engage further with owners and operators worldwide, and our pilot project shows that revenue gain of 5 to 10% are achievable with the solutions now at Shipnet users´ command”.

John Wills, Shipnet’s VP Product continues “The end goal is simple: give choice to our users. They can evaluate voyages on a net daily basis with Shipnet’s existing toolset, or maximise fleetwide utilisation using Seaber, all without sacrificing their overall management tool for commercial operations. The other impact of using a tool like Seaber is an increase in cargo moved per unit of carbon emitted, we view this aspect of optimisation as being much more important to our customers as time goes on and cargo owners become more sensitive to supply chain emissions management.”

Delivering excellence: The objective of this collaboration

The businesses’ joint goal is to provide the market with a top-tier toolset, and both believe strongly that they shouldn’t have to develop all of those tools themselves. Sebastian continues “Seaber and Shipnet make the perfect partnership –both have a clear vision for their products, and the value they can develop for their users”. VP Product at Seaber, Arto Viitanen adds “Seaber assists in planning the future fleet schedule and is perfectly complemented with Shipnet’s excellence in ongoing voyage management and invoicing”.

Shipnet’s approach to collaboration with other software providers in the industry is very much aligned with the way Seaber believes the maritime software landscape will move forward.

Both businesses say that the future for Shipping software providers is a highly connected, collaboration-led environment, where the experts in respective fields jointly provide better solutions by focusing on the things they do best.

About the Companies

Shipnet allows shipowners to manage all aspects of their business, with a comprehensive analytics tool for continuous improvement over time. Shipnet has customers managing 300+ vessel fleets using the commercial solutions, 120+ vessel fleets using the technical and safety management products, and multibillion dollar companies running their finances using Shipnet’s brilliant accounting toolsets.

Seaber is a lightning-fast schedule planning software that works as fleet TCE optimisation rather than only voyage TCE. Their customers can plan voyages with included data visually to timeline, create different scenarios on the go and compare scenario expenses. The solution stands out with a unique support for planning of complex scenarios when loading and discharging in multiple ports. Customers can increase the planning team efficiency by +50% and have planners working proactively rather than reactively.

How it all works

For shipowners who wish to better manage and improve their fleet utilisation, the Seaber/Shipnet solution is data-led and delivers higher levels of employment across a fleet.

Seaber’s algorithm-driven platform takes data from Shipnet’s cargo and vessel registers and intelligently matches cargoes with ships to optimise utilisation.

Unlike other solutions on the market, the Seaber/Shipnet partnership seeks to maximise laden voyages, rather than attempt to realise the highest TCE/Net Daily.

This leads to higher overall revenues as more assets are generating revenue, more of the time.

What does the future hold?

John Wills says of the collaboration: “Seaber is an important partner as it’s already cloud-based and Shipnet are partway through moving their commercial management tools into browsers and on to mobile phones. We are also gearing up to announce additional partnerships modeled along the same lines: a great start-up with great people and a brilliant idea being plumbed into the Shipnet ecosystem, all anchored with a great customer showing the value to the rest of the user base and market.”

Seaber and Shipnet are jointly expanding the functionality and integration of data sources to make it even easier to identify areas of improvement in the shipping industry to increase asset utilisation and reduce the environmental impact.

Source: Seaber