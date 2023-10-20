Shipnext supports smarter shipping with free access for Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Members and Students

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), a leading professional body for the maritime industry, and Shipnext, the digital SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) shipping platform and marketplace, are pleased to announce a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing education within the shipping industry for its students.

Shipnext offers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions including instant data and email processing, freight-matching, freight tendering and chartering, contract management, digital documentation flow, CRM and transportation management tools. Under the terms of this new agreement, Shipnext will provide full access to its platform free of charge for one year to registered ICS Students, as well as Members (MICS) and Fellows (FICS) of the Institute.

Commenting on this exciting collaboration, Glenn Murphy FICS, Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with Shipnext to provide our Students and Members with access to cutting-edge technology that will undoubtedly bolster their education by providing them access to a rich content of real-time shipping market data. This partnership exemplifies our continued commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in the maritime sector.”

Shipnext founder and CEO Alexander Varvarenko FICS said: “A Fellow of the Institute myself, I have fond memories of beginning my own journey in shipping with the ICS.

“Fast forward to today and, as an innovator in the space, I feel it is important to support the international broker community in the transition to a smarter, more efficient way of doing business. This collaboration between the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and Shipnext represents a significant step forward in equipping aspiring and established professionals in the shipping industry with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their careers. It underscores the commitment of both organisations to foster innovation and facilitate growth within the maritime sector.”

Robert Hill FICS, Director at the ICS, further emphasised: “We enthusiastically embrace this opportunity to offer special benefits to our Members and Students, while also providing our Fellows with platforms to share their expertise with our vast global network of shipping professionals.”

ICS Students, Members and Fellows who wish to register for free access to Shipnext are invited to contact: [email protected] (they should not complete registration on the Shipnext website in the usual manner).

ICS provides no warranties about the services provided by third party organisations and advises students and others to conduct their own due diligence before engaging with external suppliers.

Source: Shipnext