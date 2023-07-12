Shippabo launches Shippabo View™, an intelligent, collaborative solution that delivers real-time visibility and multi-dimensional visualizations

Shippabo, a global logistics services and technology company transforming global supply chains, today announces the launch of Shippabo View™, a predictive, end-to-end visibility solution for shippers and their partners that brings entire supply chains into a shared, collaborative space. Live, detailed logistics and supply chain information delivered in context helps shippers make timely, data-driven decisions and better manage inventory with product-level reporting – at the SKU and purchase order level. A simplified, insightful logistics picture ensures a clear view of exactly what is being delivered – and when.

Customizable dashboards and global collaboration tools ensure seamless information flow across departments for effective internal communication and curated reports provide direct insights for operations and finance teams. In addition, freight procurement is optimized to improve freight management and enable a more efficient process that reduces unanticipated surcharges to boost both time and cost savings.

Shippabo View™ delivers a holistic visualization of the shipment lifecycle, including:

Global End-to-End Tracking for any shipment, regardless of freight forwarder

Predictive Intelligence enhanced with machine learning that provides both milestone-level and final delivery insights

Dedicated Tools for Logistics, Operations, & Finance that gives teams direct access to shipment information in a format that integrates seamlessly with business flows Product-Level Tracking to monitor inventory from factory to warehouse

Shippabo’s new Shippabo Foresee™ predictive technology, a patent-pending system that lets importers track risk in real-time at each milestone of the shipment process, is integrated into the Shippabo platform solution. Shippabo Foresee™ forecasts shipment ETA with a near-to-zero margin of error and enables importers to plan with confidence, anticipate problems before they occur, and accurately predict final delivery.

“Shippabo View™ provides highly effective insights that positively impact our business on a daily basis,” said Scott Pearigen, Director of Global Logistics at JR286. “We use the Shippabo Visibility solution to track and monitor a wide range of shipments from different forwarders, applying its prediction system and communications tools to develop and maintain a commercially-reliable perspective on arrival times.” JR286 is a Nike-licensed manufacturer and global leader in sports equipment and accessories.

“Visualization is the next step in our vision to help customers transform their global logistics and inventory management into a competitive advantage for their business,” said Nina Luu, CEO of Shippabo. “Now more than ever, a multi-faceted view of shipments and the related inventory is critical. Our platform sets a strong new direction for container tracking and risk mitigation that has proven invaluable in helping our customers track and manage time-critical shipments, reduce costs, and book with confidence.”

Shippabo is changing the way the world ships. As a leading cloud-based, intelligent platform for planning, visibility, global logistics services, and execution, Shippabo helps importers plan with confidence, reduce overhead, and use their resources more effectively by organizing their entire supply chain into a single Platform.

The Shippabo platform has proven to reduce costs for customers by over 15%, and save hundreds of employee hours a month. The company’s platform integrates best-in-class predictive technology to deliver an accurate Shippabo Health Score at every point in the process that eliminates guesswork, as well as advanced analytics, messaging and reporting tools businesses can count on.

Shippabo forwarding and NVOCC services enable shippers to transport their cargo with confidence. The company’s team of logistics experts will monitor and manage shipments and any potential risks that may occur.

Shippabo has been rated the top supply chain management software of 2023 by Forbes.

Source: Shippabo