Shippers back BHP, BlueScope move to drop local iron ore vessels

Australia’s high labour costs are responsible for the move by miners BHP and BlueScope to stop using cargo ships MV Mariloula and MV Lowlands Brilliance to transport iron ore, shipping companies say.

“It’s sad to see the demise of Australian flag international shipping but it’s inevitable as our labour costs are just too high,” said Rod Nairn, the chief executive of Shipping Australia, which represents bulk, cargo and passenger shipping lines.

“Shipping is a service. It brings imports to Australia and takes our exports overseas to earn revenue, we can’t live without it. But it’s a highly competitive international business and if you can’t be competitive internationally then you just can’t survive.

“If our manufacturers are forced to pay for expensive shipping for their raw materials, then they won’t be in business long either.”

The Maritime Union of Australia has claimed that BHP’s and BlueScope’s decision to fire 80 seafarers in January will lead to Australian workers being replaced with “exploited foreign crews paid as low as $2 per hour.”

BHP and BlueScope ended a 17-year arrangement for two Australian-crewed ships to transport iron ore from Port Hedland to Port Kembla, with BlueScope claiming the decision was made so local manufacturing operations employing 6500 Australians could remain “viable”.

Shipping companies have rejected Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s claims that the miners are putting profits before jobs, instead laying blame on coastal trading legislation that was put in place by the Labor Party in 2012.

The Coastal Trading Act regulates coastal trade by granting licences to authorise vessels to carry passengers or cargo between Australian ports. But the amount of freight carried by ships has been falling, even while the amount of freight moved around Australia has been rising.

The fleet of major Australian registered vessels with coastal licences dropped to just 14 vessels in 2015-16 compared with 30 vessels in 2006-07. Coastal shipping moved around 15 per cent of Australia’s domestic freight in 2014-15, down from 25 per cent in 2004-05.

Shipping Australia has been pushing for changes to the legislation, including removing the application of the Fair Work Act to coastal freight, exemptions for ships carrying non-competitive cargo and getting rid of a five-voyage minimum requirement for temporary licenses.

It has suggested replacing some of the license conditions with a “coastal levy” for domestic cargo that could be collected at the same time as existing freight taxes, arguing that revenue from the levy could be used to place cadet deck officers, engineers, and trainee pilots on foreign vessels so they could gain experience.

Shippers supported the Coastal Trading (Revitalising Australian Shipping) amendment bill 2017 introduced into Parliament in September, arguing its proposed changes would have reduced delays in getting licenses and allow international shipping to carry coastal cargo more efficiently.

But the bill has not been debated in the Senate and is likely to lapse.

Mr Nairn said technological changes means ships will require only small crews in the future or will operate unmanned.

“The maritime skills that Australia needs to maintain are the onshore and near-shore skills: those required to manage our ports, bring ships in, load and discharge cargo and move ships out again.”

