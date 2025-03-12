Shipping anchors the EU’s Future’: Union of Greek Shipowners to Highlight Industry’s Strategic Role at European Shipping Summit 2025

As part of the European Shipping Summit 2025 in Brussels, the Union of Greek Shipowners is organizing a special event on Wednesday 19 March, focusing on the strategic role of shipping in securing Europe’s future.

Entitled ’Shipping Anchors the EU’s Future‘, the event will convene European and international figures with keynote speaker Mr. Charles Michel, President Emeritus of the European Council (2019-2024), former Prime Minister of Belgium (2014-2019), Minister of State.

Representing the world’s leading shipping industry, the Union of Greek Shipowners plays a pivotal role in highlighting the sector’s essential contribution at both global and European levels.

The President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Ms. Melina Travlos stated:

“Greek shipping means European shipping. With our fleet comprising over 60% of European capacity, we act as responsible leaders—driven by vision, consistency and positions that are both substantiated and realistic. Our efforts underscore the vast contribution shipping makes to Europe’s security and prosperity”.

Source: Union of Greek Shipowners