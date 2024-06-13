Shipping Australia joins WISTA Australia

Shipping Australia is pleased to announce that we have joined the Women’s International Trading & Shipping Association (WISTA) Australia!

Formed in 1974, the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA International) is a global organisation connecting female executives and decision-makers around the world. WISTA International serves as a connector for its network of more than 5,100 female professionals from all sectors of the maritime industry. 59 countries support a National WISTA Association, each of which in turn is a member of and is guided by WISTA International. NWAs provide in-country and regional networking,

business and skill-building opportunities, corporate visibility, and facilitate relationships within the industry.

WISTA Australia is an inclusive and diverse organisation and is seeking to help develop an equitable maritime industry. Over the last 18 months, it has made a variety of changes, including embracing students, amending its constitution to allow men to join as members, and in forging partnerships with other organisations.

Shipping Australia is the leading industry association for ship owners, ship operators, ship agents, and maritime service providers of all kinds that are working in Australia. We have over 70 members, who, between them, are engaged with nearly all of Australia’s container trade, and significant portions of the nation’s dry bulk, liquid bulk, and vehicular trades. Monika Lemajic, President of WISTA Australia welcomed Shipping Australia’s application to join and commented: “over the past year and a half, WISTA and Shipping Australia Limited (SAL) have been working together to strengthen bonds, support the industry, and contribute towards equality for all. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable maritime sector. This corporate partnership highlights SAL’s dedication to these values, showing their genuine commitment through tangible support

and investment.

“SAL and WISTA significantly benefit from each other by providing platforms for increased visibility, networking opportunities, and career advancement. Equality requires the commitment of everyone, and our collaboration helps amplify initiatives, promote gender

equality, and create a more inclusive environment within the maritime industry. Both organisations gain from the participation and contributions of women, strengthening the entire industry”.

Captain Melwyn Noronha, CEO of Shipping Australia commented: “Shipping Australia is pleased to support diversity, equity and inclusion in the shipping industry. For instance, we support a not-for-profit charity that is restoring and maintaining a heritage museum and training ship that is focused on creating seafarer training and employment pathways for indigenous Australians.

“We are pleased to join WISTA Australia and to formalise our productive relationship. Over the last 18 months or more, we have worked collaboratively with WISTA Australia, for example by jointly organising events, we have published various WISTA Australia initiatives in our communications channels, and we have developed networking opportunities together. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with WISTA Australia; the engagement between both of our organisations can only help both sets of members as we continue to play our part in ongoing efforts to help shape a fair, equitable, and inclusive maritime industry for all participants.

Source: WISTA