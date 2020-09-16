Shipping Australia supports DPWA’s application to terminate industrial action

DP World yesterday made an application to the Fair Work Commission to terminate industrial action on the grounds that the action threatens to cause significant damage to the Australian economy and to New South Wales.

“The new industrial action proposed at Port Botany – including unlimited bans on our three biggest customers for at least the next two weeks – endangers supply chains for critical products and exports and puts unacceptable pressure on the economy,” DPWA said in a statement.

Port Botany handles 99 percent of New South Wales’ container volumes. If the planned industrial action goes ahead then the value of goods disrupted is around $47 million in imports and $13.4 million in exports each day, DP World Australia said.

The stevedore also notes that there are a series of open-ended go-slows that would, if they went ahead, “effectively” shut the terminal down.

Shipping Australia supports DP World Australia’s application.

Deputy CEO Melwyn Noronha said: “stevedoring is a vital function in the supply chain. Industrial action of the scope, duration and nature that is planned, and at such a nationally-critical time, would ultimately adversely affect Australian families and businesses. SAL fully supports the application made by DP World Australia because of the impact on international shipping operations”.

Source: Shipping Australia Ltd