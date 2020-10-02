Shipping Australia welcomes news of in-principle DPWA/MUA agreement

Cessation of industrial action at DP World Australia terminals around the country is welcomed by Shipping Australia.

Yesterday evening, the terminal operator informed industry that an in-principle enterprise agreement had been reached for the next three years at the DPWA Terminal in Port Botany, Sydney.

Of great importance is the news that no protected industrial action will take place at DPWA in Sydney and that industrial action has also been withdrawn at DPWA terminals in Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne.

The company adds that the parties are “well placed” to reach in-principle agreements at DPWA’s other terminals and to progress toward a complete enterprise agreement.

Shipping Australia CEO Rod Nairn commented, “it is certainly positive and welcome news that industrial action could be coming to an end at DP World’s terminals across Australia.

“Respite from disruption will give the industry a chance to start working on the backlog of containers – particularly empty boxes – that are causing sever congestion in the major container ports. But it will take a while for ships’ schedules to return to normal.

“We hope that withdrawal of industrial action across part of the waterfront has not come so late that the forecast bumper exports of agricultural-produce will be adversely affected”.

