Shipping Australia’s year in review: “A proud and successful trading nation,” says Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce

Australia is a proud and successful trading nation. Maintaining this into the future by keeping ships moving is what will drive our future prosperity.

To the crew, pilots, stevedores and everyone who makes this industry tick, thank you for all you’ve done to do just that in 2021. You have all worked tirelessly through another difficult year to keep our supply chains open. This enables our farmers, exporters and manufacturers to move goods efficiently to market by sea, and ensures access to critical imports for businesses and households.

The Government is continuing to deliver improvements to the supply chains linking producers to ports. This is happening through our record $110 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline.

Projects such as the Port Botany Rail Line Duplication, Melbourne Port Rail Shuttle and efficiency upgrades at the Port of Burnie are part of our National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy and National Action Plan that will directly benefit maritime trade.

Source: Shipping Australia