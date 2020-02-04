Shipping Bellwether Hits1 All-Time Low

A bellwether of the global shipping market has hit an all-time low as the spread of the coronavirus weighs on global trade.

The fast-spreading virus and uncertainty around its impact on the world’s economy have rocked markets and sent commodities prices to multi-month lows in recent days. That has added pressure to shipping freight rates — the price at which cargo is delivered from one point to another — for the world’s largest raw materials ships, known as capesize vessels.

The Baltic Exchange’s capesize index, which constitutes part of the Baltic Dry Index — an important proxy for the world’s shipping market — extended deeper into negative territory Monday, after slipping below zero for the first time ever on Friday.

“The coronavirus is definitely having an impact,” said one London-based ship broker. “We work in an environment where everything is just in time and it can have a knock-on effect pretty quickly once the wheels of the world stop turning.”

Capesize vessels move products such as iron ore and coal from mines in Latin America and Australia to Europe and China. The index tracking them plunged from minus 21 points to an all-time low of minus 102 on Monday, a Baltic Exchange spokesperson said.

The broader Baltic Dry Index, which tracks global shipping rates, fell to 466 on Monday, its lowest level in four years.

The recent drop in freight rates also comes as a consequence of a slowdown in China’s domestic logistics.

“The coronavirus has complicated matters, reduced workforces at ports, and extended the New Year holiday in some major steel-producing areas,” said Derek Langston, head of research at shipbroker SSY. “Although ports are functioning, inland transportation is restricted and operations are proceeding more slowly.”

The outbreak adds to other issues plaguing freight rates of the world’s largest ships, with reduced iron ore flows from Brazil to China after last year’s Brumadinho tailings dam disaster pressuring freight demand, Mr. Langston said.

Analysts and brokers also point to regulation changes and weather.

“A perfect storm has brewed for the cape market and prices in 2020 so far,” said Shruti Bansal, product manager at ship-tracking service Kpler.

The year’s first quarter is typically a quiet period for freight activity, but poor weather in Brazil and Australia, higher-than-normal bunker fuel prices — after an environmentally driven ban on dirtier fuels on Jan. 1 — and the coronavirus outbreak have combined to make the situation worse, she added.

Source: Dow Jones