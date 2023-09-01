Shipping between North America and South Europe? Our AL7 service has a port addition

If you’re shipping between South Europe and North America, here’s an update that might impact your cargo planning. Our Atlantic Loop 7 (AL7) service will improve its rotation by adding a call in Alexandria, Egypt on its eastbound leg between Barcelona, ES and Mersin, TR. To give you an overview, we’ve outlined our service’s rotation below:

Alexandria, EG –> Mersin, TR –> Ashdod, IL –> Haifa, IL –> Aliaga,TR –> Piraeus, GR –> Genoa, IT –> Barcelona, ES –> Valencia, ES –> Halifax, CA –> New York, US –> Norfolk , US –> Savannah, US –> Valencia, ES –> Barcelona, ES

The first vessel, calling Alexandria, Egypt will be MV “Melina” V.046W/045E with an Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) on September 30, 2023.

We are looking forward to seeing your cargo on board. To assist your cargo planning, visit our vessel tracker and view the latest schedules. Should you require additional information, don’t hesitate to contact our teams at your preferred location who will guide you based on your individual situation.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd AG