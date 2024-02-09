Shipping big hitters endorse InterManager’s new General Principles

Industry big hitters have given their support to InterManager’s ground-breaking General Principles of Conduct and Action, endorsing the impact they will have on raising standards across the shipmanagement sector.

DNV, Lloyd’s Register, and Steamship Mutual have all given their backing to the aims and objectives of the General Principles. Endorsements from Flag States’ and maritime leaders are anticipated to follow swiftly.

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV CEO, Maritime, declared: “As a leading classification society and a trusted partner for the maritime industry, DNV supports the General Principles of Conduct and Action introduced by InterManager. We recognize that these Principles, covering essential domains from Care and Respect for People, Continuous Development and Optimisation to Effective Safety Culture, are well aligned with DNV’s own purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment. We applaud the efforts of InterManager and its members to demonstrate their adherence to these Principles through self-assessment and audits, and to exchange their insights and best practices with other stakeholders. This kind of collaboration across the industry is vital to drive change and positive impact and tackle the major transformations of our time.”

Nick Brown, Chief Executive of Lloyd’s Register, stated: “As the Global Shipping Industry continues on its transformation through decarbonisation and digitalisation, I am delighted to see InterManager continue to raise the standards of vessel operation and management. The recent years of the global pandemic and increased threats to the security of shipping, not least in the Red Sea, make the safety and welfare of seafarers of paramount importance in order that global supply chains remain resilient.”

Jonathan Andrews, CEO of Steamship Mutual said: “We see a clear shared interest in improving standards and enhancing safety at sea. I look forward to the opportunities to work with the organisation in relation to quality management, sustainability and seafarer wellbeing.”

Welcoming the endorsements, Mark O’Neil, InterManager President, observed: “To succeed in our objective – raising the standard of shipmanagement – we need not only buy-in from our members but also the buy-in and support of the shipping sector at large. This support, from recognised industry leaders, is therefore crucial.”

Mr O’Neil commented: “At InterManager we believe fervently in raising the standard of shipmanagement and operation in-house and out-house. Transparent, sustainable, safe, optimised, ship management operated by motivated, well-trained, fairly-compensated, healthy and happy crew; is that an unreasonable expectation? We do not think so.”

He explained: “The General Principles are not pass or fail. They are aspirational and members must commit to them and commit to a path of implementation and improvement. They will perform confidential self-assessments annually (which are open to review by clients and potential clients) and then periodically to independent third party assessment/audit. Transparency and trust are key and the aim is to encourage and assist our members on the road to self-improvement.”

