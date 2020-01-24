Shipping Chamber official reappointed IMO ‘Goodwill Ambassador’

Shipping Chamber deputy director-general Alexandros Josephides was reappointed as “International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Goodwill Maritime Ambassador” for Cyprus for the period 2020-2021.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber said, “this prestigious nomination and appointment reflects the recognition of the continuous and most valuable contribution of the Chamber over the years in promoting a Career at Sea and other maritime professions in Cyprus.”

It said the appointment would further enhance Cyprus Shipping, for which Josephides has considerable experience and contributed to.

The chamber thanked the Shipping Deputy Ministry for “promoting and supporting” the re-appointment of Josephides at the IMO.

Source: Financial Mirror