Shipping community gathers for Baltic Exchange Tanker & Gas Forum

Baltic Exchange welcomed more than 100 industry leaders and maritime professionals to London in late February for its annual Tanker & Gas Market Insights Forum 2024, which took place as part of International Energy Week.

Janet Sykes, Baltic Exchange’s Chief Commercial Officer, kicked off proceedings with an update on the Baltic Exchange and it’s indices, including the new Baltic Investor Indices (BII). Sam Mitchell, Chairman of the Tanker FFA Brokers’ Association (FFABA), then gave an update on FFABA and the tanker market performance. To end the opening session, Matthew Cox, Head of Benchmark Production at Baltic Exchange, provided critical and detailed insights on how the Baltic Index’s are produced.

Following an excellent networking lunch, the second half of the forum began with an industry panel that focused on the growing importance of emissions-related regulations and its impact on global freight rates.

The Carbon Panel was moderated by Martin-Crawford Brunt, Emissions Lead from Baltic Exchange. Speakers included Steve Laybourn, Chartering Manager at Ardmore Shipping; Philip Roche, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP; Ioannis Papadimitriou, Lead Freight Analyst at Vortexa.

Finally, Matthew Cox facilitated a Q&A session on Baltic Exchange’s current EUA Carbon Consultation, which focuses on the inclusion of carbon costs in tanker voyage route assessments following the inclusion of maritime emissions in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Source: Baltic Exchange