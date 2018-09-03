Shipping companies and the market, Europe looking for antitrust

One of the worst European Commissions ever, led (so to speak) by the Luxembourg lawyer Jean Claude Juncker (who thinks that “Italians must work harder, be less corrupt and stop blaming the EU for all the problems of Italy”), would have liked to bring forward by one year the renewal of the exemption from the anti-trust regulations for container line companies. The attempt to have the debate take place in August has failed and, given that next year we will vote in the European elections, it is increasingly likely that the non-choice will be to pass the buck to others in due course. Even if it would not be a bad thing if Juncker were the first to work more seriously, given the state of things in Brussels.

Compared to the last five-year extension of the Liner Consortia Block Exemption Regulation, approved in 2015 and valid until April 2020, the sector consolidation process proposes a totally different picture. In 2015, following China’s veto on the P3 Alliance proposal – Maersk Line, MSC and CMA CGM, shipping companies were allowed, with a market share of less than 30% (instead of 35%), to enter into agreements to make common services on transport lines, allowing carriers to work together in order to achieve economies of scale. The alliance between the three leading companies fell through, but since then an unprecedented consolidation has begun. Today, around 80% of the capacity of the global container fleet is controlled by ten companies.

On the three main east/west routes, the market is dominated by the Ocean Alliance, 2M Alliance and The Alliance while on the routes between Asia and Europe the lines that are not part of the alliances make up only 1% of the existing capacity, while on the Transpacific and Transatlantic routes they account for 11% and 17%, respectively. In addition to increasingly concentrating the services, the leading line companies have decided to invest decisively in port terminals, which are increasingly becoming cost centres of the lines, with obvious limits to the opening of the market.

The conditions for exemption from the antitrust rules, approved in the now distant 1995 and subsequently always renewed, were the reduction of operating costs and improvement of the quality of services. Later it was established that if the consortia, with a limit of 30%, are not used to fix common cartel prices, they provide benefits to the companies’ customers. Thus, vessel sharing has become the norm. But two years ago, the European Commission launched an investigation into fourteen companies around the world for a suspected co-ordination of sea freight, making legally binding commitments undertaken by lines to increase the transparency of freight rates and reduce the possibility of tariff agreements. However, the most delicate issue, that of the verticalisation of services with direct investments in the terminals for market control, remained outside the window. And now the diversification continues, with the land logistics and the extension of the railway offer. To give an example, Maersk, in partnership with its sister company Damco, has just launched a series of block trains between China and Europe. After the first trains arrived in France with goods for Decathlon, the services immediately multiplied on behalf of clients such as H & M, Syngenta, Wyeth, Testrut and Levi’s. The block train from Asia, for now dedicated to individual customers, costs less than a plane but is much faster than a ship, allowing operators a mix of multi-modal options. Even these with anti-trust exemption?

Source: Medi Telegraph