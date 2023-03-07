Shipping companies can save thousands of dollars per day by entering into service agreements

Containerships, tankers, and other types of ships are equipped with increasingly advanced equipment that the onboard crew cannot maintain or repair without the help from specialists. If the equipment is not functioning due to a lack of maintenance, the ships are often not allowed to sail, costing shipping companies thousands of dollars. Therefore, an increasing number of shipping companies are entering into service agreements with equipment suppliers such as Green Instruments, which specialize in developing advanced measuring equipment for the maritime industry to ensure compliance with new, stricter environmental regulations.

Shipping companies are entering into service agreements with providers of advanced technical equipment, primarily to mitigate the risk of their ships being idle due to inadequate equipment maintenance. Green Instruments, a specialist in designing, producing, and selling measuring equipment for the maritime industry that complies with the increased environmental requirements of recent years, is observing this trend with interest.

“We’re experiencing a significant increase in shipping companies opting for service agreements to ensure the proper functioning of mandatory monitoring equipment for scrubber systems. Inadequate maintenance of this equipment can lead to costly delays and the need to switch to more expensive non-sulphur-containing oil. The resulting extra fuel costs can easily exceed $20,000 per day for container ships. At Green Instruments, we specialize in designing, producing, and selling measuring equipment for the maritime industry that complies with the increased environmental regulations of recent years.” says René B. Christensen, CSO of Green Instruments and he continues:

“Service agreements between shipping companies and equipment suppliers like Green Instruments provide a range of benefits, including reduced risk of costly breakdowns, improved equipment efficiency and durability, and reduced risk of accidents and damage. Regular maintenance through such agreements allows shipping companies to predict maintenance costs and avoid expensive and unexpected repairs. Additionally, direct access to equipment suppliers like Green Instruments ensures prompt assistance and support in case of equipment issues, leading to greater peace of mind for shipping companies”

With new regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and local environmental requirements from the EU, USA, and China, Green Instruments is witnessing an escalating demand for emissions measurement and other equipment that can track the ships’ emissions. Shipping companies are also facing closer scrutiny from local authorities due to exceeding the established limits for exhaust gas and water.

Green Instruments has established service offices in key locations worldwide, such as Singapore, China, the USA, South Korea, Dubai, the Netherlands, and Denmark, to ensure rapid assistance to its customers. This enables the company to quickly dispatch technicians and spare parts, with technicians able to board ships within 24 hours, regardless of their location, to provide prompt and efficient support.

Five-year agreement with shipping company Unix Line

Green Instruments recently entered into a five-year service agreement with the shipping company Unix Line PTE LTD for a service agreement on nine chemical tankers. Unix Line had taken over ships where the warranty period on the scrubbers had expired and therefore needed a service partner.

“Unix Line wanted to improve safety on board and ensure that the shipping company complies with international regulations. Therefore, they needed a tailored service agreement that fit their specific needs for monitoring and measurements of their scrubber water, and they got that from Green Instruments. We provide, among other things, ongoing maintenance, and spare parts,” says René B. Christensen.

Green Instruments regularly experiences that shipping companies do not react until they need urgent help – for example, if the ships’ monitoring systems do not work due to lack of maintenance.

“Although our service personnel can be on board the ships within a short time, it is more appropriate for everyone if the shipping companies make a service contract because it involves ongoing maintenance of the equipment, which minimizes the risk of errors. Shipping companies have become much more aware of this,” says René B. Christensen.

Crews lack time or skills

Although much more advanced equipment has been installed on ships, crews on ships have not generally been trained in maintenance or repair of the equipment. This means that the crew on board are not aware that the equipment needs to be serviced at fixed intervals.

“Previously, chief engineers had exclusive knowledge of the ships’ engines and boilers, but today most employees have neither knowledge nor time to maintain and repair the advanced technical equipment on the ships, and this can have serious consequences for the shipping companies,” says René B. Christensen and continues:

“The number of employees on board is the same or less than before, but there are many more things they need to keep an eye on. The complexity is far greater than just a few years ago, and the crews cannot be experts in everything.”

Source: Green Instruments