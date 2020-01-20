Shipping company Wanmar signs contract for VM scrubber for their vessel mv Donau

Rederij Wanmar has taken the step to turn to scrubbers in order to comply with the IMO2020 regulations. They have signed a contract for a Value Maritime Scrubber 3.0 MW to be installed on their multipurpose cargo vessel, The mv Donau.

The mv Donau is a worldwide class multipurpose seagoing cargo vessel for transporting all types of cargo. mv Donau is owned and operated by Rederij Wanmar, located in The Netherlands.

The mv Donau sails for Longship BV at Groningen, Netherlands and mostly trades in Baltic, North Sea and sometimes in the Mediterranean Sea.

The mv Donau is a seagoing, general cargo vessel with worldwide class. The vessel is operated by Captain/Owner John Hartman and Captain/Owner Naftali Blokzijl. There is always a Captain/Owner present on the vessel. Both the Captains grew up on Dutch inland river barges and have more than 25 years’ experience at sea.

Operating in the full Atlantic basin that encompasses the Mediterranean, Black Sea and Baltic, the company has a dedicated team of professionals committed to delivering creative and reliable shipping services that transform businesses. Safe and efficient maritime operation is the trademark of Boomsma Shipping, underpinned by the highest levels of quality, health and safety and environmental best practice.

John Hartman- Captain/Owner Rederij Wanmar.

Why have you chosen the Value Maritime scrubber system?

“Wanmar Shipping company has chosen to equip the vessel with a scrubber mainly because of the rapidly changing environmental rules that have major financial consequences. To improve our position on the freight market, we have decided to equip our ship with a Value Maritime scrubber.

We have also opted for a Value Maritime scrubber because of its plug and play concept. The scrubber is fairly easy to install with a very short installation time. Another nice side effect is that the scrubber also filters ultra-fine particulate matter and even saves CO2 emissions compared to using Marine Gasoil.

Value Maritime has reinvented scrubbing and will deliver a hybrid ready Scrubber system.

They have developed a small prefabricated, pre-installed, “plug and play” EGCS in a 20 ft road transportable casing, that filters Sulphur and ultrafine particulate matter (99% PM10 & 90% PM 2.5) from a vessel’s exhaust gasses. The system assures compliance with the IMO 0,1% Sulphur cap (SECA).

The EGCS comes in three sizes suitable for vessels with different engine size. These include: 3.0MW (0.1%), 6.0MW (0.1%) and 9.0MW (0.1%).

The systems are hybrid ready and we can provide a closed-loop module in a similar size casing if preferred. >> Read all about Value Maritime’s new scrubbing technique

The scrubber is set to be installed on the mv Donau in May 2020.

Source: Value Maritime