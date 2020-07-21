Shipping Consultants Serve as Pandemic Partners, Ongoing Support for Business Owners

InXpress, a shipping and logistics franchise with a network of 400 franchises in 14 countries – helps small-to-medium size businesses ship 4.6 million packages a year. This year, efficient shipping has become even more essential for business owners due to supply chain challenges, overwhelmed carrier partners and an overall influx of ecommerce shipping needs.

InXpress is the DHL Express No. 1 reseller of 2019, and through the trusted global partnership, massive group buying power, and a reliable network of nearly 50 other carrier partners, franchisees are able to offer small and mid-size enterprises (SME) shipping rates traditionally only available to high-volume clients.

“It’s undeniable that there is a growing demand for discounted shipping services in the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, resulting in franchise candidates researching InXpress,” said Christina Chambers, Executive Vice President, Franchise Development. “Fortunately, our franchisees who are trusted, knowledgeable partners for SMEs continue to serve as a reliable remote support system for all of their clients shipping needs and especially there to assist those facing pandemic-impacts.”

InXpress Americas awarded eleven franchise agreements and three transfer agreements for the first half of 2020. InXpress fills a unique hole in the marketplace, and will soon be able to assist more small-to-medium size businesses in need of solution-driven partners offering one-stop-shop access to multiple carrier options.

InXpress, named #188 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2020 Top Global Franchises list continues to see franchise prospects join with unique and varying backgrounds. One entrepreneur is joining InXpress after a decade of serving in the United States Marine Corps. Some are coming from corporate positions in accounting, sales and different leadership positions within start-up companies, while others have no sales-background but are self-driven, strategic and know the growth potential.

Some new franchisees have seen the financial freedom and success of others. For instance, Vijay Nalik is opening an InXpress in Tennessee, while his brother owns an InXpress in Australia. The transfer sales speak to the future selling option available to franchisees and the benefit of purchasing an established InXpress franchise with cliental built-in.

“Our clients, especially those in high-demand e-commerce verticals, rely on our global DHL partnership and widespread carrier connections,” said Kody Slade, InXpress Dallas franchisee and franchise development director. “As international specialists, we provide tailor-made courier and delivery options for customers. What sets InXpress apart from competitors is our franchisees’ superior account management and attentive personal touch.”

The InXpress franchise opportunity is attractive to self-starters because it allows owners to work anywhere in the world with no territory restrictions and no employee requirements. The work-from-home nature of the business, allows owners to launch with low-overhead and provide a needed service safely from the comfort of their home office.

As long as a prospective client is not already working with another InXpress franchisee, they can be presented with money-saving services that benefit their reoccurring shipping needs. Additionally, it’s a proven franchise model that allows entrepreneurs the flexibility to scale as they see fit. Franchisees can shift their business to industries experiencing an upward tick in shipping needs.

Source: InXpress