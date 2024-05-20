Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 19.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 19.12% to Rs 307.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 379.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 1412.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1418.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.97% to Rs 678.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 870.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 5046.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5794.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1412.541418.14 0 5046.535794.01 -13 OPM %28.8232.76 -28.1926.86 – PBDT479.73469.46 2 1534.681556.18 -1 PBT239.05273.64 -13 645.30803.02 -20 NP307.28379.91 -19 678.97870.16 -22

Source: Capital Market